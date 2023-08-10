Cindy Crawford Fans Defend Model After Troll Claims She Blurred Wrinkles in Steamy Topless Snap
Cindy Crawford: effortless beauty?
On Thursday, August 10, the supermodel shared a series of snaps from her lake vacation in Canada. The images included a steamy picture of Crawford topless while in a hot tub, a selfie where she showed off her cleavage, a view of the sparkling lake and a handful of fresh picked berries.
"Lake life 🛶," the 57-year-old wrote alongside the post.
While many showed their love for the '90s icon, one hater pointed out that they believed the actress had blurred her wrinkles in the vacation recap.
"Love that you have blurred in certain places. What is the matter with lines and wrinkles? we should embrace being older and models of your age should be loud and proud about it," the troll penned for Crawford's 7.8 million followers to see.
In response to the user's theory, fans defended the brunette beauty.
"You seriously took the time to write this comment??" one person replied, while another wrote back, "How about she does what she wants to be comfortable, because being comfortable for herself is all that matters. Btw, she is clearly a beautiful woman all the same 💎."
"I don't see any blurring nor did I look for it," a third pointed out, while a fourth added, "She's Cindy.. beautiful, ageless, timeless 🔥❤️🙌."
"Well here is a suggestion, delete the comment 😉," a fifth noted.
While drama went down in the comments section, many others took time to praise the international star for spending some time in nature.
"I love the lake life," one fan penned, while a second stated, "❤️Peace and contentment!"
"Looking good 😍😍😍😍😍," a third commented, while a fourth raved about Crawford's physique, saying, "You've really maintained your back congratulations, that's no easy task."
As OK! previously reported, in November, Crawford spoke on her feelings about the public's perception of her "ageless" beauty.
"Even in my [skincare line] Meaningful Beauty infomercial, they used to say, 'She hasn't aged' and they would show side-by-sides. And I'd tell them to stop, because it puts too much pressure on me," she said in the interview.
"I know all the ways that I've aged," the celeb added. "Being told I'm ageless isn't right, especially because getting older is hard enough, never mind that we live in a youth-obsessed culture. I'm not 25, so why should I be trying to look 25? Why do I want someone to mistake me for a 25-year-old? I've had children. I have all this life experience."