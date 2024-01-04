OK Magazine
Claudia Conway Drags Mom Kellyanne Following Her Recent Remarks Aimed at Democrats

Jan. 4 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, dragged her mom online after the politician, 56, made some pretty surprising remarks about Democrats.

On December 20, Kellyanne received backlash after she said, "I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion."

Kellyanne Conway made some crazy remarks about abortion recently.

In response, Claudia, 19, came back from her X, formerly known as Twitter, hiatus, and wrote: "Hi sorry I’m back I’ve been driving my electric car to get hundreds of third trimester abortions on January 6, 2021."

Claudia Conway frequently speaks out about her mom.

Of course, people loved seeing Claudia take a swipe at her mom, whose political views she doesn't agree with. One person wrote, "Preach, woman, preach! Yeah!" while another said, "Thanks for the laugh and keep fighting the good fight. Happy New Year!"

A third person added, "Your mother ..... she's something else. Stay strong."

Claudia wasn't the only one who dragged her mother, as many spoke out about Kellyanne's controversial comments.

Kellyanne Conway and Claudia Conway had a tense relationship at one point.

One user wrote, "I don’t understand why they give this woman or her husband a podium to speak from after their drama these past few years. They provide nothing to a conversation ever," while another said, "Oh look, it's 10 a.m., time to go get my daily abortion. These people are legitimately in their own realm of existence. I wish I could understand what it's like to just live in a complete fantasy your entire life."

A third user joked, "Get in the electric vehicle, losers. We're goin' aborting."

This is hardly the first time Claudia has been outspoken about politics.

As OK! previously reported, the influencer celebrated Trump being banned from Colorado and Maine's 2024 presidential ballot on social media.

Claudia Conway recently celebrated Donald Trump being left off the Maine and Colorado ballots.

"Guys my two favorite states are Maine and Colorado right now buttttt I'm not sure why," she shared in a post.

Though Claudia and Kellyanne don't see eye to eye, it seems like they have made amends.

"Our relationship is great now," Claudia said in a December 2022 interview.

"It was mainly verbal abuse, emotional abuse, stuff like that. Never feeling like I was enough," the American Idol alum added.

