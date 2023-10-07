What Is Kellyanne Conway's Net Worth? How She Became One of the Richest Politicians Under Donald Trump's Reign
Kellyanne Conway turned politics into profit!
The former senior advisor to Donald Trump has an estimated whopping net worth of $39 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
A great deal of the conservative politician's earnings came from Trump's victorious 2016 presidential campaign, for which she served as his campaign manager. Her earnings from that year reportedly totaled around $900,000, according to financial disclosure documents released at the time, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Conway was the first woman in American History to come out successful as the manager of a presidential campaign. Many chalk up Trump's one-term win to her above and beyond efforts within the role.
After Trump became president, Conway, 56, was promoted to serving as a senior counselor to the president, allowing her to advise the Republican businessman on several different issues while being the main spokesperson under his administration.
The New Jersey native's fame as a public figure skyrocketed in the midst of Trump's criticisms and controversies.
She has infamously been known to defend the former president's actions against political rivals and society as a whole.
Her massive support for Trump even lead to the downfall of her 22-year marriage to George Conway, one of the ex-POTUS' biggest critics. (According to report detailed above, she and George shared controlled assets valued at between $11 and $44 million.)
Kellyanne served under the Trump administration for less than four years before stepping down from her position to be with her family.
At the time, the mom-of-four — who shares twins Claudia and George IV, 18, Charlotte, 15, and Vanessa, 14, with her former husband — said the decision was made mutually with her spouse, who had also decided to step down from his role at the Lincoln Project and take a break from Twitter (now named X).
"We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: The kids," Kellyanne said of her and George. "Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."
"This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama," she concluded.
Most recently, Kellyanne works as a commentator for Fox News, a role she started in 2022. She continues to support Trump and his third presidential campaign for the 2024 election after he lost to President Joe Biden in November 2020.