What Is Kellyanne Conway's Net Worth? How She Became One of the Richest Politicians Under Donald Trump's Reign

A great deal of the conservative politician's earnings came from Trump's victorious 2016 presidential campaign, for which she served as his campaign manager. Her earnings from that year reportedly totaled around $900,000, according to financial disclosure documents released at the time, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Conway was the first woman in American History to come out successful as the manager of a presidential campaign. Many chalk up Trump's one-term win to her above and beyond efforts within the role.