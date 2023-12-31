Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Celebrates Her 'Favorite States' Removing Donald Trump From the Presidential Ballot
Former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, is continuing to publicly bash her mother's former boss Donald Trump. The influencer celebrated Trump being banned from Colorado and Maine's 2024 presidential ballot on Twitter.
"Guys my two favorite states are Maine and Colorado right now buttttt I'm not sure why," she shared in a post.
Social media followers were enthusiastic about the influencer's comments.
"Mine too! I’d love for Michigan and California to be my favorite states too," someone wrote.
"Well Colorado has great skiing, and Maine has great lobsters, but it could be another reason," another added.
The two states cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars those who participate in an “insurrection” from holding U.S. civilian and military office. The government claimed Trump's role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol barred him from running.
The Conways' relationship has made headlines over the years due to her daughter's social media activity and disapproval of the former president.
OK! previously reported Kellyanne gushed over the internet star in an interview.
“She’s amazing," the pollster explained in an interview. "Her whole career is doing great. I just talked to her, she lives in New York City and she has a fellowship and she’s taking a gap year. And she’s amazing."
The reporter later asked Kellyanne about the teen's work with the controversial publication Playboy.
“Well she is an independent spirit, she’s raised me her own way in this world. She’s an incredibly successful entrepreneur in every sense of the word,” Kellyanne said, before adding, “I’m not sure that she does that anymore.”
During her mom's time in the White House, Claudia was open about the emotional turmoil she faced and how their dynamic shifted once Donald lost the 2020 election.
"Our relationship is great now," Claudia said in a December interview, highlighting how the Conway family was focused on healing moving forward.
"It was mainly verbal abuse, emotional abuse, stuff like that. Never feeling like I was enough," the American Idol alum added.
Although Claudia accused her mom of mistreating her, she did protect her privacy.
"I’m not going to talk about my mom’s trauma because it’s her story, not mine," the blonde beauty said. "But when you have trauma that you have held onto for, let’s say, 40 years of your life, and you have children, it is so hard to not pass that down to them."