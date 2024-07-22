Clint Eastwood's Daughter Mourns 'Devastating Loss' of Father's Late Partner Christina Sandera
Morgan Eastwood penned a touching tribute to Christina Sandera after her tragic death at 61 years old.
The 27-year-old daughter of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood took to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, and shared a photo from her wedding day that featured both her dad and his late partner.
“A devastating loss for our whole family,” she wrote. “Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. You will be missed.”
As OK! previously reported, Christina's death was confirmed on Thursday, July 18. Clint released a statement praising her as a "lovely, caring woman" and added he'd "miss her very much."
Clint, 94, started dating Christina in 2014. They reportedly met when she'd been working as a hostess at his Mansion Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Northern California.
Although Christina was seen at the filmmaker's side at several high-profile events, including the premieres for Sully in 2016, The Mule and The 15:17 to Paris in 2018, little is known about their personal lives as they kept their relationship primarily away from the public eye.
Prior to his relationship with Christina, the award-winning director was with Sandra Locke for 13 years. The Dirty Harry star was also married to Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1987, as well as news anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2004.
Throughout his life, Clint fathered eight children. Morgan is his youngest child. He also has adult kids — Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Francesca, Kyle, Kathryn and Scott.
But all was not always well in the bustling Eastwood family. Shortly before Christina's death, Kathryn and her half-sister Morgan appeared to be in a bitter feud. Although it is unclear what initially led to the hurt-feelings, following Morgan's wedding, Kathryn made a series of scathing posts slamming her on social media.
"I had to break up with my sister Morgan after her wedding because she’s so concerned with her reputation, she called me ‘insane’ online for the world to hear," she wrote at the time. "This has impacted my ability to have children and become a mother and I have to protect myself from further heartache from this image driven monster."
Kathryn also referred to Morgan as the "cruelest, most shallow superficial woman" that she's ever known."
"Zero compassion for others, obsessed with self-image and as cruel inside as she is beautiful without," she continued. "Her looks will fade like a flower and all that will be left is a heartless monster meet my evil stepsister."