Legendary CNN News Anchor Bernard Shaw Dies Of Pneumonia At Age 82 — CEO Will 'Miss Him Tremendously'
Bernard Shaw has died of pneumonia at the age of 82, however, his legacy as CNN's first chief news anchor will live on forever.
Shaw's family released a statement on Thursday, September 8, announcing their loved one had passed.
The Chicago-born journalist contributed a historical career to the broadcast network, having reported on some of the biggest stories of the time — including the student revolt in Tiananmen Square in May 1989, the First Gulf war live from Baghdad in 1991 and the 2000 presidential election.
CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht provided a statement from the news network in regards to the death of their idolized former anchor.
PRINCE HARRY BEGS FRENCH INVESTIGATOR TO REVEAL DETAILS OF DIANA'S DEATH FOR HIS NEW TELL-ALL BOOK
“CNN’s beloved anchor and colleague, Bernard Shaw, passed away yesterday at the age of 82. Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980,” Licht announced Thursday.
“He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991," he continued in honor of Shaw's renowned career. "Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”
BINDI & ROBERT IRWIN'S SWEETEST TRIBUTES TO LATE DAD STEVE
Former CNN CEO Tom Johnson released the statement provided by Shaw's family — which included information regarding the family-only funeral and memorial services.
“In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time,” his family further announced.
In addition to releasing the family's statement, Johnson continued with his own personal thoughts and kind words.
“As a journalist, he demanded accuracy and fairness in news coverage. He earned the respect of millions of viewers around the world for his integrity and independence," said the former CEO. "He resisted forcefully any lowering of ethical news standards or any compromise of solid news coverage. He always could be trusted as a reporter and as an anchor.”
“Bernie was my personal friend and colleague for more than 55 years. I will miss him enormously,” concluded Johnson. “My wife Edwina and I extend our most genuine condolences to Bernie’s wife Linda and to his family.”