Legendary CNN News Anchor Bernard Shaw Dies Of Pneumonia At Age 82 — CEO Will 'Miss Him Tremendously'

Bernard Shaw has died of pneumonia at the age of 82, however, his legacy as CNN's first chief news anchor will live on forever.

Shaw's family released a statement on Thursday, September 8, announcing their loved one had passed.

The Chicago-born journalist contributed a historical career to the broadcast network, having reported on some of the biggest stories of the time — including the student revolt in Tiananmen Square in May 1989, the First Gulf war live from Baghdad in 1991 and the 2000 presidential election.