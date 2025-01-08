CNN Camera Crew Narrowly Escapes Los Angeles Wildfire in Shocking Footage: 'The Most Terrifying Exit That We've Made'

"We were there from about noon until just after 6 p.m. local time when we had just finished our last live shot," Chen recounted to CNN's Rosemary Church. "What we hadn't quite surmised was exactly how bad it had gotten south of us on the Pacific Coast Highway. We had heard reports that the flames jumped the highway, but we hadn't seen with our own eyes just what that meant."

As they drove south, the flames and destruction became far worse than they were prepared for.

"Pretty quickly, we realized there were flames on both sides of the highway. Embers were flying over the road. I spotted an emergency vehicle and decided our best bet was to follow that car as closely as possible. If he's driving, then he probably knows the best way out," Chen told the network.

What followed was a harrowing ride through chaos captured on video from inside their vehicle, showing flames and dancing embers all around.