or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > cnn
OK LogoPolitics

CNN's Jake Tapper Defends 'Smart' and 'Nice' Kaitlan Collins After Donald Trump Unleashes on 'Nasty' Reporter in Social Media Tirade

jake tapper defends kaitlan collins
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper defended Kaitlan Collins after Donald Trump attacked her in a fiery online rant.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 8:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

CNN’s Jake Tapper stepped in to defend Kaitlan Collins after Donald Trump blasted her in a harsh social media rant.

On Saturday, December 6, Tapper jumped onto X (formerly Twitter) and pushed back on Trump’s “stupid and nasty” Truth Social post with a bulleted list, calling Collins both “smart” and “nice."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jaketapper/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

He followed up by writing, “It’s a legitimate question about construction of a controversial project on White House grounds. Generally speaking if someone or something is irrelevant, the President doesn’t talk about them.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jake Tapper publicly defended Kaitlan Collins.
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper publicly defended Kaitlan Collins.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump, who spelled the journalist's name wrong, went off online, writing, “Caitlin Collin's of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago.”

He continued, “I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level. Also, the column SPAN has been substantially increased for purposes of viewing."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump then insisted the White House ballroom renovations were “under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are.”

He added that it was “being fully paid for by private donations,” before slamming CNN again. “FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they're not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!" he exclaimed.

MORE ON:
cnn

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump insisted the White House ballroom renovations were 'under budget.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted the White House ballroom renovations were 'under budget.'

Article continues below advertisement

Collins later responded on Instagram Stories, reposting Trump’s comments alongside her own pointed note.

“Technically, my question was about Venezuela,” she wrote, pointing to the ongoing tension between the U.S. and the South American nation.

The feud sparked on December 5, after Collins had pressed Trump during the launch of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. Trump was onstage receiving a special peace prize with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump attacked Kaitlan Collins on social media.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump attacked Kaitlan Collins on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Before the medal presentation, Collins asked him, “Mr. President, what would you say to people who say that prize might conflict with your pledge to strike Venezuela?”

Trump pushed back by saying he ended “eight wars and we have a ninth coming … which nobody's ever done before.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump called Kaitlan Collins 'stupid and nasty.'
Source: DRM News/YouTube

Donald Trump called Kaitlan Collins 'stupid and nasty.'

“But I want to really save lives. I don't need prizes. I need to save lives. And we're saving a lot of lives. I've saved millions and millions of lives. And that's really what I want to do,” he continued. “And I also want to run a great country. And the United States right now is the hottest country anywhere in the world. And one year ago, it was dead. We had a dead country. And now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.