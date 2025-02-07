or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Says President Donald Trump Being Back in the White House Is a 'Shock to the System': 'It's Insane'

Composite photo of Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins said covering Donald Trump is 'insane.'

By:

Feb. 7 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins — who has returned to the White House press briefings as CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent — shared her experience of transitioning from covering former President Joe Biden to current President Donald Trump, stating it's been "insane."

cnn kaitlan collins president donald trump shock to the system
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently gets into heated arguments with Kaitlan Collins.

In a recent interview with Late Night host Seth Meyers, Collins revealed she’s always ready for some kind of chaos, and if you see her running, something is going down "and it’s probably not great."

cnn kaitlan collins president donald trump shock to the system
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins is CNN's Chief White House Correspondent.

Meyers asked Collins, "So you’re doing this every day. You’re in D.C. The pace of the Trump administration seems to be moving pretty quickly. How are you holding up?"

She answered by calling the Republican a "shock to the system," telling Meyers, "It is insane! And I think everyone is kind of like readjusting and re-remembering what it was like four years ago. Pre-four years ago."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

cnn kaitlan collins president donald trump shock to the system
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is very antagonistic with the press.

"I remember when Biden first took office in January, The New York Times wrote the story about how quiet the weekends were because, for reporters, every weekend had just been like another — it was like a seven-day workweek," The Source host continued.

"And now we’re back to that basically where it’s just essentially nonstop. Every day you kind of wake up like not knowing what you’re going to be doing, what the schedule is," she explained. "I was walking to breakfast one day this week. I was like, okay, we have a nice little breakfast. I go to work, and halfway there, they’re like, Trump’s doing a press conference in an hour, and I physically ran back home so I could change and get ready."

cnn kaitlan collins president donald trump shock to the system
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

As OK! previously reported, Collins recently got into a heated back and forth with President Trump after she pressed him about "blaming" Democrats and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for the tragic air collision in Washington, D.C.

During the press conference, Trump railed against former Presidents Barack Obama and Biden for allegedly lowering the standards for air traffic controllers through DEI programs.

Collins pointed out: "We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people [who] were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and air traffic control, and seemingly the member of the U.S. military who was flying the Black Hawk helicopter. Don’t you think you’re getting ahead of the investigation right now?"

Trump shot back, "I don’t think so at all. I don’t think the names of the people — you mean the names of the people that are on the plane — you think that’s going to make a difference?"

Collins was quick to reply, asking, "Does it comfort their family to hear you blaming DEI policies?"

The president went on to say he could give Collins a list of names who lost their lives, adding: "I think that’s not a very smart question."

