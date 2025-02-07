CNN's Kaitlan Collins Says President Donald Trump Being Back in the White House Is a 'Shock to the System': 'It's Insane'

As OK! previously reported, Collins recently got into a heated back and forth with President Trump after she pressed him about "blaming" Democrats and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for the tragic air collision in Washington, D.C.

During the press conference, Trump railed against former Presidents Barack Obama and Biden for allegedly lowering the standards for air traffic controllers through DEI programs.

Collins pointed out: "We don’t yet know the names of the 67 people [who] were killed, and you are blaming Democrats and DEI policies and air traffic control, and seemingly the member of the U.S. military who was flying the Black Hawk helicopter. Don’t you think you’re getting ahead of the investigation right now?"

Trump shot back, "I don’t think so at all. I don’t think the names of the people — you mean the names of the people that are on the plane — you think that’s going to make a difference?"

Collins was quick to reply, asking, "Does it comfort their family to hear you blaming DEI policies?"

The president went on to say he could give Collins a list of names who lost their lives, adding: "I think that’s not a very smart question."