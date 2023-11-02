Donald Trump Verbally Attacked Lawyer After Judge Set New York Trial Date, New Book Reveals
Author Jonathan Karl is set to release a new book about Donald Trump's influence on the GOP as well as his intense courthouse altercation where the former president called one of his lawyers a "Little F---er!'
Karl provided excerpts from his upcoming book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, to outlets to get a juicy sneak peek at what's to come.
While the essay primarily focuses on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign announcement and his rhetoric of vengeance, Karl highlights a particularly heated moment involving Trump and his hush money cover-up trial in New York City.
During a hearing with Judge Merchan, Trump appeared via video from a room in his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Throughout most of the appearance, Trump remained silent with his microphone on mute. However, when the judge announced the court date for the trial, set for March 25, 2024, Trump reacted angrily. He waved his hands and shook his head in apparent frustration.
Although no one in the courtroom could hear him, Trump was observed appearing to yell at his lawyer, Todd Blanche, who was sitting next to him at Mar-a-Lago.
According to a source present with Trump, the former president erupted at Blanche out of concern that the trial would coincide with a crucial point in the presidential campaign. Trump exclaimed, "That's in the middle of the primaries! If I lose the presidency, you are going to be the reason!"
Karl's source also revealed that Trump's anger towards his lawyer continued for nearly 30 minutes after the court appearance ended and the camera was turned off.
This unleashed a withering attack on Blanche, who is considered one of the most highly regarded lawyers on Trump's legal team. The source quoted Trump as saying, "You little f---er! You are going to cost me the presidency!"
The ex-prez has frequently gone after the judges and their staff on multiple occasions, breaking the gag orders against him in the process.
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently told Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York civil fraud trial, "Leave my children alone," on Truth Social. The social media outburst was caused by Judge Engoron's decision to have Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, appear in court to testify.
The New York fraud trial isn't the only legal woes the former president is facing.
Trump currently has 91 criminal charges levied against him in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These charges include falsifying business records, forgery, racketeering, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, obstruction, willful retention of national defense information and false statements.