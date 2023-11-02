Donald Trump Verbally Attacked Lawyer After Judge Set New York Trial Date, New Book Reveals

Although no one in the courtroom could hear him, Trump was observed appearing to yell at his lawyer, Todd Blanche, who was sitting next to him at Mar-a-Lago.

According to a source present with Trump, the former president erupted at Blanche out of concern that the trial would coincide with a crucial point in the presidential campaign. Trump exclaimed, "That's in the middle of the primaries! If I lose the presidency, you are going to be the reason!"

Karl's source also revealed that Trump's anger towards his lawyer continued for nearly 30 minutes after the court appearance ended and the camera was turned off.

This unleashed a withering attack on Blanche, who is considered one of the most highly regarded lawyers on Trump's legal team. The source quoted Trump as saying, "You little f---er! You are going to cost me the presidency!"