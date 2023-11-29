Jake Tapper Doubts Donald Trump Was Too Depressed to Eat After 2020 Election Loss: 'He's a Man of Healthy Appetites'
Former congresswoman Liz Cheney's upcoming book, "Oath and Honor," allegedly sheds light on the reason behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy's post-January 6 visit to Mar-a-Lago.
According to Cheney, McCarthy confided in her that he went to see former President Donald Trump because he was "really depressed" and "not eating." However, CNN host Jake Tapper doubted McCarthy's reasoning in the book.
During a discussion on CNN's "The Lead," Tapper expressed surprise at Trump's alleged depression and lack of appetite, given his well-known indulgence in fast food.
"First of all, I — that alone I find surprising, but — just because he's a man of healthy appetites." He added, "I don't mean that disparagingly."
The anchor also mentioned a memo released by Trump's physician in 2020, stating that the former president weighed 244 pounds, which placed him in the obese category based on his height.
CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel, commenting on Cheney's book, highlighted the "hypocrisy" and "duplicity" of Republican lawmakers who privately criticized Trump while publicly supporting him.
Gangel referred to incidents where Cheney recounted private conversations mocking Trump's eating habits and referring to him as the "Orange Jesus."
One noteworthy incident in the book happened on January 6 in the Capitol. Cheney recalled that Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Mark Green, were encouraged to sign sheets objecting to the Electoral College votes. As Green signed his name, he reportedly said, "The things we do for the Orange Jesus" in a sheepish manner.
Cheney also said McCarthy allegedly admitted to her that Trump acknowledged his election loss. Two days after Election Day, McCarthy supposedly told Cheney, "He needs to go through all the stages of grief."
Cheney also shared an account of a Republican colleague who believed Trump had committed impeachable acts but was too afraid to vote for impeachment due to concerns for his family's safety. This account aligns with what Sen. Mitt Romney recalled during that time, as noted in a recent biography.
The revelations in Cheney's book offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes conversations and actions of Republican lawmakers in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection. They underscore the complexity of their relationship with Trump and the challenges they faced in deciding how to handle his conduct.
The House Republican Conference ousted the Wyoming congresswoman from her position as the third-ranking Republican member in Congress in 2021 after several public disagreements with Trump's handling of the 2020 election loss.
“We cannot let the former President drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,” Cheney said in her remarks before being ousted. “Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”