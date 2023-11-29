Jake Tapper Doubts Donald Trump Was Too Depressed to Eat After 2020 Election Loss: 'He's a Man of Healthy Appetites'

During a discussion on CNN's "The Lead," Tapper expressed surprise at Trump's alleged depression and lack of appetite, given his well-known indulgence in fast food.

"First of all, I — that alone I find surprising, but — just because he's a man of healthy appetites." He added, "I don't mean that disparagingly."

The anchor also mentioned a memo released by Trump's physician in 2020, stating that the former president weighed 244 pounds, which placed him in the obese category based on his height.

CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel, commenting on Cheney's book, highlighted the "hypocrisy" and "duplicity" of Republican lawmakers who privately criticized Trump while publicly supporting him.

Gangel referred to incidents where Cheney recounted private conversations mocking Trump's eating habits and referring to him as the "Orange Jesus."