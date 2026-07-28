CNN Star Kaitlan Collins Responds to Donald Trump's Brutal Attack: 'The Award I Got Really Bothered Him' 

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CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins said that President Donald Trump was clearly bothered by the journalism award she received, which drove his verbal attacks against her during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Friday, July 24. Speaking with host Jon Stewart on the Monday, July 27, episode of The Daily Show, Collins emphasized that she prefers to refocus on her reporting rather than engage in a personal feud with the president. “I’ve always felt this, regardless of who’s the president, whether it’s Joe Biden, Donald Trump — those are the two I’ve covered — it’s really not about me, and I don’t want it to be about my reaction,” Collins said. “And so I think if you let it become about that, then it becomes a back-and-forth between the two of us.”

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During his hour-long speech at the rescheduled dinner, Trump targeted Collins directly from the podium, criticizing her WHCA Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage, calling it a "fake" award that was "all about me.” That comment was especially ironic, considering Trump has a documented history of receiving, inventing, or exaggerating awards, prizes, and decorative honors that critics often label as "fake" or sycophantic.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump went after the CNN star at the WHCD.

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award,” Trump said. “It was all about me. It was a fake; she shouldn’t get the award; it was a fake. But I didn’t mind. I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake; there’s no question about it.” Collins won the honor for her deadline coverage of Trump's 2025 Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump repeated past complaints that Collins is a "young, attractive woman" who "never smiles" and told her to "just smile."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump told Kaitlan Collins to 'smile' at the dinner.

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Trump attempted a joke comparing her to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney regarding a "major new sponsorship," which reportedly met silence from the dinner crowd. Collins explained her strategy for managing these high-profile interactions to Stewart. “I think it’s more effective to remind people in those moments when he is insulting me or when he is criticizing me about the question I asked, or the reporting that I did that he was so angry about in this moment, and the fact that I got an award for it that really bothered him clearly, and so I just think in those moments it’s important to put the reminder back on the work, on the question, and on the non-answers that we get,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins reacted to the interaction on July 27.

Having covered Trump for a decade, Collins said she was "not surprised" by the insults because they happen regularly in private presidential press settings. She expressed more surprise at how silent the venue was, noting that even Trump’s cabinet, staff and congressional allies in attendance did not react audibly to his remarks. The POTUS has a well-documented, multi-year history of publicly attacking Collins, frequently targeting her during press briefings, in the Oval Office and at high-profile media events. His verbal assaults have repeatedly focused on her demeanor, her professionalism and her network, often escalating when she asks direct questions about controversial topics.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump continued to go after the anchor online.