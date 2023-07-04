Joe Rogan Calls Dylan Mulvaney 'Mentally Ill' While Trashing Bud Light Over 'Woke' Campaign Drama
Joe Rogan is still talking about Bug Light's fiasco with new ambassador Dylan Mulvaney.
On the Thursday, June 29, episode of his podcast, the star discussed the drama with guest Ice Cube, who expressed his confusion over the situation.
"Who controls Bud Light? That’s the question. Why would they make a dumb decision like that? Are they trying to ruin Bud Light?" the rapper, 54, questioned as to why the brand appointed the transgender TikTok star as face of their beer. "Why would they want to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?"
Rogan responded by claiming they did so because "everybody has to dedicate a certain amount of time to woke stuff."
The podcast host, 55, took aim at Alissa Heinerscheid, the exec who chose to put Mulvaney, 26, in their campaigns.
"The problem is also ... you get these people coming out of college, like this lady who made the decision for Bud Light," he said. "She’s gone through the university system, she’s in the corporate system, and she’s a woman. And she thinks, 'we have to be more inclusive.'"
"Take a brand like Bud Light. It’s for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light, and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention w****," Rogan continued of Mulvaney. "And you make a big deal out of putting this person ... on a Bud Light can, and they freak the f*** out."
Mulvaney, who became popular from sharing their transition journey via TikTok, was made an ambassador of the beer in April, and soon after, backlash led to some consumers boycotting the drink.
People have continued to attack the star and Bud Light, with Mulvaney sharing her disappointment over the brand's lack of support.
"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all," she expressed. "I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me. But they never did. For months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house. I have been ridiculed in public. I’ve been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone."
Bud Light hasn't made a direct comment to Mulvaney, instead releasing a generic message about the drama.
"As we've said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson stated. "The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority."