Peloton Star Cody Rigsby Claims Jennifer Lopez's Team Treated Him Like 'Yesterday’s Lukewarm Latte' When He Danced for Her: 'Ain't Nobody Got Time for That'

"I had to leave the dance world because I was kind of playing hopscotch with it — one foot in, one foot out," Rigsby explained in a recent interview. "I mean, dancing for J.Lo? That was a dream come true! But baby, when the team starts treating you like yesterday’s lukewarm latte? Uh-uh. Ain’t nobody got time for that. So I looked at myself in the mirror, did a diva twirl, and said, ‘Sorry, J.Lo, I’m choosing me!’ I had my Beyoncé moment. Self-love, people!"

This is far from the first time Lopez and her people have been called out for their alleged behavior. As OK! previously reported, a woman who claimed to formerly work for a private airport on Long Island, New York, claimed that the Selena actress was a "nightmare person."