Cole and Dylan Sprouse Dismissed Matt Damon During His Visit to 'The Suite Life' Set to Play 'World of Warcraft'
Not even Matt Damon could take Cole and Dylan Sprouse away from World of Warcraft at 15 years old!
On the, Tuesday, April 2, episode of SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa,” the Riverdale alum confessed that the duo was so obsessed with the video game they did not want any interruptions, not even from one of the most famous actors in the world.
Cole detailed how they were playing the game one day during set school for their Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody when one of the production assistants informed them Matt and his children were huge fans and wanted to pop in to meet them.
“I remember Dylan and I turning to each other and just going, ‘Ugh. I can’t believe we have to get off a World of Warcraft right now,'” he recalled.
Cole remembered how the crew members were all mesmerized by the Good Will Hunting star’s appearance, noting they all were “just looking and amazed at Matt Damon.” However, he and Dylan hardly even took their eyes off the screen to introduce themselves.
“This was how ridiculous we were as children,” the 31-year-old admitted. “I think he came in and was like, ‘Hey guys. Wow, so nice to meet you,’ and we were like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Hey man. Hey, how you doing?’ and just went right back to the game.”
He continued, “We were just being kids and playing video games, and I’m sure if I ever meet Matt Damon again, I’m just gonna say ‘I’m sorry’ and it’ll be all good.”
As OK! previously reported, though Cole recalled meeting Matt, he recently confessed he doesn't remember much of his time filming the show.
"I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it's kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family," he recently revealed while talking with ET, adding that he doesn’t recall many specific stories from the set.
While Cole’s memory may be blurry, Kim Rhodes — who played the role of the mischievous twins' mother — fondly recalled a moment when Dylan refused to say a line that made fun of her weight.
"He just kept skipping over it," she said. "It was in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it."
"And finally we get to [taping] in front of the studio audience and he skips it and the executive producer screams, 'Cut! Dylan say the line,'" she explained. "And he goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.'"