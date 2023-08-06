Collin Gosselin Felt 'Betrayed' by Estranged Mother Kate Gosselin After She Fought Back Against His Recent Allegations
In a recent episode of Vice TV's docuseries Dark Side Of The 2000s, Collin Gosselin, 19, accused his mother of institutionalizing him for three years as a child after he began to tell others outside of the home that she was abusing him.
Kate Gosselin, 48, immediately responded, claiming he was sent to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Philadelphia in 2016 because he was "violent" and "troubled," implying that he'd tried to attack members of his family with a weapon before finally being sent away.
Now, according to a source, Kate's actions have left Collin feeling "betrayed" by his mother yet again.
Collin "didn’t expect an apology but was hoping for an acknowledgement of his pain," the source explained, clarifying that the 19-year-old sextuplet was hurt but wasn't surprised by the former reality star's response. "Kate’s stubborn and when she’s pushed against the wall, she fights back."
As OK! previously reported, Collin's sister Hannah backed up his claims about the darker parts of their upbringing. She recalled Kate purposely separating her brother from their other siblings and forcing him to play and eat meals at different times than the rest of the family.
As for Collin, he admitted that he wasn't a perfect kid, but he didn't think that his acting out was very different from how his other brothers and sisters behaved, while Hannah noted, "I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, what behavior is not acceptable."
This is far from the only time Kate has been accused of isolating her family. As OK! previously reported, her estranged ex-husband and father of her children, Jon Gosselin, 46, also had stories of the TLC star keeping him from having relationships with his loved ones.
"I was segregated from my family with Kate. It was Kate and the kids and that was it," he alleged in a recent interview. "She doesn’t talk to her own family so she tried to segregate me from mine until I woke up one day. Now I call my mom every day."
