Collin Gosselin Felt 'Betrayed' by Estranged Mother Kate Gosselin After She Fought Back Against His Recent Allegations

In a recent episode of Vice TV's docuseries Dark Side Of The 2000s, Collin Gosselin, 19, accused his mother of institutionalizing him for three years as a child after he began to tell others outside of the home that she was abusing him.

Kate Gosselin, 48, immediately responded, claiming he was sent to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Philadelphia in 2016 because he was "violent" and "troubled," implying that he'd tried to attack members of his family with a weapon before finally being sent away.

Now, according to a source, Kate's actions have left Collin feeling "betrayed" by his mother yet again.