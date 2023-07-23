Kate Gosselin 'Livid' Estranged Kids Are 'Perpetuating This Story That She's a Bad Mom'

As OK! previously reported, in a sneak peek for the documentary, Hannah claimed that her mom purposely isolated Collin from his brothers and sisters from a young age, making him play and eat his meals at different times than the others. Kate claimed Collin suffered from behavior issues, but while the 19-year-old admitted he wasn't perfect as a young boy, he said he believed his "misbehaving was no different" than the other kids.

Hannah agreed with her brother, noting that she didn't think "effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, what behavior is not acceptable."

"I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce, and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through," Collin said in another clip. "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."