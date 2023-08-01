Jon Gosselin Claims Estranged Ex-Wife Kate 'Segregated' Him From His Own Mother During Their Marriage
Jon Gosselin accused his ex-wife, Kate, of isolating him from his own family members throughout their marriage.
The 46-year-old former reality star made the shocking claims after announcing that he was "happy and in love" with his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, after two years of carefully keeping the relationship out of the public eye.
Jon explained that this relationship was so different from his marriage to Kate in many ways, but one that particularly stood out was that Stephanie has a great bond with his mother.
"As I'm Korean, I really wanted my mom’s approval and my mom absolutely loves Steph, they are always texting," he gushed to an outlet. "It just makes my family dynamic much easier. I didn’t have that so much in previous relationships, especially with Kate. H--- no."
"I was segregated from my family with Kate. It was Kate and the kids and that was it," he alleged. "She doesn’t talk to her own family so she tried to segregate me from mine until I woke up one day. Now I call my mom every day and I call Steph’s mom every day."
"People might see what's going on between me and Kate over the past few years and think I am the difficult character, but I'm actually on good terms with all my exes — Kate is the only one I don’t speak to," he added. "Colleen and I just decided we weren’t right for each other, but we still talk and we are on good terms. I talk to other exes."
Jon and Kate met in 1997 and tied the knot in 1999. Their popular reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered on TLC in 2007, but was later rebranded to simply Kate Plus 8 after the couple's marriage fell apart in 2009.
For the next 14 years, the exes — who share 22-year-old twins Maddy and Cara , as well as 19-year-old sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin — were caught in a series of heated court battles over custody agreements and child support.
Jon spoke with The Sun about Kate allegedly separating him from his family.