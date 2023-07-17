Kate Gosselin Didn't Reach Out to Estranged Son Collin After He Nearly Died in a Horrific Car Accident

"My mother, she's very controlling. She's determined, she knows what she wants and she gets what she wants," Collin said in a sneak peek, adding that Kate's feelings about him have also affected his relationships with his siblings. "I think my mom kind of drove a social barrier between us. She told them the story one way, and obviously I see the story a different way."

His sister Hannah — who is also one of the sextuplets — said that she and her other brothers and sisters "did not talk to Collin for years while he was in the facility," and that they "didn't even know where he was."

"That was a big thing for me because I couldn't comprehend why my mom would do that to one of our siblings, her own kid," she lamented.

