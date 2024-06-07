Comedian Dan Carney's Joke About Caitlyn Jenner Divides the Internet: Read the Reactions
Dan Carney shocked the internet with his controversial joke about Caitlyn Jenner.
On Thursday, June 6, the comedian — who has previously done various skits with a fake black eye — shared a photo of himself with the special effects makeup on claiming the TV personality punched him in the face.
“To my fellow valets out there: if Caitlyn Jenner wants to drive her car after finishing 11 dirty martinis, just let her,” Carney penned.
In response to the skit, some fans played along with the joke while others called Carney’s bluff.
“You have beautiful eyes btw,” one user quipped, to which Carney replied, “Thank you. Caitlyn didn’t think so.”
“LMFAO,” another person commented, as the social media star shared, “Laughter is important in times of struggle.”
One individual seemed to think it was real, noting, “Press charges, or at least file a report so it is on record.”
While it is unclear why Carney chose to single out Jenner, the gag came after the celeb — who transitioned from male to female in 2015 — was slammed for her reaction to O.J. Simpson’s death.
“Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” she penned following the news of his death on Thursday, April 11. However, Jenner clapped back at trolls who compared Simpson’s alleged murders to a car accident she was a part of in 2015.
“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember… O.J. said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said.
“Oh yea.. and then proceeded to decapitate her…” she added.
The 74-year-old tweeted after fans responded to her original remarks saying her and O.J. — who was accused of brutally murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman — are “in the same category."
"You next b---- didn’t you kill somebody with your car?" one person stated, referencing the car accident which left a woman dead, while another noted, "Not the pot calling the kettle black."
A third person shared, "Lmao, you’re a k!ller too, MA’AM!"
On top of getting roasted by trolls on the internet, Jenner was also recently dissed by former step-daughter Kim Kardashian during Tom Brady’s roast.
While speaking at the event, Kardashian told Brady, "I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example from you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican or even a strong, confident woman."