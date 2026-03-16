Conan O'Brien Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Pal Martin Short at 2026 Oscars as Actor Skips Awards Show After Daughter's Tragic Suicide

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Conan O'Brien gave a sweet shout-out to grieving pal Martin Short as he wrapped up hosting the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15. "It’s been an honor and a joy," the comedian declared as the awards show in Los Angeles came to an end. "We love you, Marty Short, goodnight."

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Martin Short's Daughter Committed Suicide in February

Source: mega Conan O'Brien closed out the 2026 Oscars by declaring, 'We love you, Marty Short, goodnight.'

The Only Murders in the Building star, 75, has been skipping awards shows ever since his daughter, Katherine, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 23 at age 42. Authorities found her body and a suicide note inside her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home as they conducted a welfare check, as she hadn't been heard from in 24 hours at the time. "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time," her loved ones said in a statement. "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

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Source: mega Katherine Short died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 23.

Katherine was a social worker who struggled with her own mental health and had a therapy dog, though her neighbor revealed she showed no signs of feeling down lately. The neighbor called Katherine "a private person" but noted she was "friendly." "She was quite outgoing," they shared, revealing they "heard and seen her laughing with friends" on her porch. "She always said ‘Hi.’"

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'This Loss Has Completely Shattered Him'

Source: mega Katherine Short left a suicide note inside her home.

An insider told Daily Mail that the Canadian star has been "inconsolable" over the tragedy. "This is as much of a horror to Martin and his sons, her brothers, as humanly possible," the source said, referring to his two boys, Henry, 36, and Oliver, 39, whom he adopted with late wife Nancy Dolman, who died from cancer in 2010 at age 58. "For someone who brings so much joy to so many, who is always trying to lift others up and make them laugh, this loss has completely shattered him," the source continued.

Martin Short Is Being Supported by His Friends

Source: mega Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, passed away from cancer in 2010.