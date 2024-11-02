Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Pose With Abby's Husband and His Daughter While Encouraging Fans to Vote: See Rare Photos
Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel gave a glimpse into their family life!
On Wednesday, October 30, the duo shared a series of photos alongside Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling — whom she tied the knot with in 2021 — and his daughter Isabella.
“Don't forget to #vote!” the 34-year-olds captioned the slideshow, which featured American-themed stickers.
Some of the snapshots were never-before-seen stills from Abby and Josh’s wedding. In one image, the conjoined twins smiled in a wedding dress as they held a bouquet of white flowers and had their arms around Josh.
Another picture from the celebration showed Isabella all dressed up in flower girl attire.
In response to the post, fans shared their support for the sisters.
“More content, please. You 2 are awesome,” one user penned, while another added, “All the best wishes for happiness and success to your family.”
A third person wondered if both Abby and Brittany have their own votes, asking, “Do you both get to vote or just one?” to which they replied, “2.”
A fourth person was curious about the dynamic between Abby, Brittany and Josh, asking, "How does that work exactly?"
Despite their complicated relationship, the lovebirds appeared full of joy in all the snapshots, however, back in April they were going through a tough time as Josh’s ex-wife filed a legal dispute.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Annica Bowling served her ex-husband with a paternity lawsuit in October 2023, according to court documents.
The paperwork noted that Josh, 34, and Annica, 33, were married for nine years before their April 2019 split. The duo share custody of Isabella and Annica believed her second daughter may be Josh’s.
The paternity lawsuit seemingly was filed so Annica could determine the father of the little one, who was born in 2020.
Annica filed the court documents in Washington County, Minn., where she requested DNA samples from both Josh and her other romantic partner Gavin Vatnsdal.
The results of the tests have been kept confidential, however, it was confirmed a "genetic test report" was filed with the court at the time.
In addition to the shocking suit, the legal authentication of court records revealed that Abby and Josh had tied the knot under wraps.
Brittany then took to TikTok to address the hate the twins were receiving after the news became public.
"The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around," she began.
"This is for all you haters out there," they said. "If you don’t like what I do but watch everything I’m doing – you’re still a fan."