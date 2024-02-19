Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Moved to Comfier Cell at Minimum Security Prison After Safety Concerns at Prior Jail
Danny Masterson might have moved prisons, but the convicted rapist’s still remains the same.
The That '70s Show star was recently transferred to a minimum security prison after briefly being locked up at cult leader Charles Manson's former jail, as reported by RadarOnline.com.
Masterson now spends his days at California's Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, a more comfortable location in comparison to the intense living conditions at Corcoran State Prison, where the disgraced actor was surrounded by high-risk inmates allegedly posing a risk to The Ranch star's overall safety.
His new prison has both medium and minimum-security arrangements. Masterson was said to have been transferred within the past week, per a report by Deadline.
Masterson has been in police custody since May 2023, when a verdict declared him guilty on two counts of rape he committed in the early 2000s.
At first, Masterson was locked up in downtown Los Angeles, but was later transferred to North Kern State Prison before moved again to Corcoran State Prison on January 29, meaning he didn't even make it a month prior to being relocated again.
In his new residence of confinement, Masterson has the option to pursue an array of educational and self-improvement programs — including "academic and career/technical education, cognitive behavior therapy, substance abuse education, anger management and family relationship [workshops]," RadarOnline.com detailed.
He'll have plenty of time to explore options at Men's Colony, as Masterson isn't eligible for parole until 2042 and was recently denied bail after a judge declared him a potential flight risk amid his ongoing appeal.
According to the news publication, a low-height fence is all that surrounds Men's Colony, which has caused an increased problem of contraband like drugs and cell phones being smuggled into the prison, located in California between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The outlet additionally detailed the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's "tentative date" for Masterson to consult with parole officials in May 2038, though any consideration for parole wouldn't actually occur until more than four years later.
On top of his two rape convictions, Masterson remains a co-defendant in a civil lawsuit brought to light by several women also involved in his criminal case.
The alleged victims claimed they were harassed by the Church of Scientology after reporting their sexual assault allegations to law enforcement.
The controversial religion Masterson was ousted from after his rape convictions attempted to have the case moved to arbitration in an effort to keep matters behind closed doors, however, the plaintiffs are now attempting to have Scientology declared as a "criminal enterprise" after an allegedly repetitive pattern of racketeering.