Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid
Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation.
Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
The lovebirds were seen lounging on a boat, both rocking black bathing suits, with McDaid wearing a matching baseball cap to shield his eyes from the rays. As they sunbathed side-by-side while surrounded by scenic seaside views, McDaid was caught lovingly glancing at the actress before laying back down to catch some color.
The Golden Globe winner and her singer–songwriter man, 46, have been together since 2013. McDaid proposed after only six months of dating, but the pair ultimately ditched their plans to say "I Do" in 2015.
After reconciling one year later, with McDaid moving to London after they broke up, Cox gushed their relationship has never been better. "Not because he's in London," she previously clarified to Ellen DeGeneres of how their second shot at love is better than before. "I think the distance after that breakup, we were apart for six months, that really showed us a lot. It's just better."
Cox recently showed her "multitalented" man tons of love for his 46th birthday in July. Sharing several photos of the duo, McDaid performing and snaps with English rocker Ed Sheeran, who first introduced them, Cox lovingly quipped: "He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does. I love you J."
Cox certainly isn't shy when it comes to showing her love to the Snow Patrol band member, as she offered glimpses of their loved-up date night in London one month prior. Sharing a series of selfies of the two, with them planting kisses on the other's cheeks, the couple looked as in love as ever.
Cox's fans couldn't get enough of their PDA snaps, taking to the comments section to praise the two on their romance, with one fan writing: "You look like a really cute couple. live long and prosper!"
"Beautiful couple, happy for u both," another sweetly wrote, as a third added, "So thrilled and happy for you Courteney!"