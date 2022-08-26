Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

After reconciling one year later, with McDaid moving to London after they broke up, Cox gushed their relationship has never been better. "Not because he's in London," she previously clarified to Ellen DeGeneres of how their second shot at love is better than before. "I think the distance after that breakup, we were apart for six months, that really showed us a lot. It's just better."

Cox recently showed her "multitalented" man tons of love for his 46th birthday in July. Sharing several photos of the duo, McDaid performing and snaps with English rocker Ed Sheeran, who first introduced them, Cox lovingly quipped: "He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does. I love you J."