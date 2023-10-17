Courteney Cox's 'Biggest Beauty Regret' Is Getting Fillers, Actress Admits She Didn't 'Notice' Her Face Was 'Changing'
Courteney Cox is coming clean about her experience with fillers, admitting the treatments she's had are her "biggest beauty regret."
"There’s so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect and you keep on having more," the actress, 59, confessed in a new interview of why she never stopped.
"To the rest of the world your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself — because you’re only having one procedure at a time — you don’t notice," said the mom-of-one.
The Friends alum called the injections "a total waste of time," noting, "I wish I hadn’t caved into the pressure of having it."
A few years ago, Cox decided to stop the treatments, as she "wasn’t pleased with myself and the way I looked."
"Thank God they are removable," she added at the time. "I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that."
"So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change. I kind of own everything. And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they’re things that I continue to work on to grow and change," the brunette beauty explained of her new outlook. "I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I’ve become and who I strive to be."
Cox is also in a great space when it comes to her romance with Johnny McDaid, 47, who's from Ireland and constantly on the road with his band Snow Patrol.
"As long as you have trust, then I think it doesn't matter where you are," the Scream star shared of how they make their long distance relationship work. "You can be yourself and yet be excited when you see each other."
"I've learned that love is precious," she expressed in another interview, noting they had to spend months apart during the height of the pandemic. "As I've gotten older, I've realized that."
"I've never met someone more patient," she continued. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."
Things haven't always been smooth sailing, as they ended their engagement in 2014 — however, they reconciled shortly after. The two began dating in 2013.
