Courtney Stodden Nearly Shows Off Her Private Part in Skimpy Red Bikini: Photos

courtney stodden red bikini photos mothers day
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden nearly bared it all in a red micro G-string bikini on Instagram.

May 12 2025, Published 8:25 a.m. ET

Courtney Stodden turned heads — again!

The model and media personality dropped a sizzling set of bikini snaps on Instagram, rocking a barely-there red G-string set that left very little to the imagination.

courtney stodden bikini red instagram
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden posted steamy bikini photos on Instagram for Mother’s Day.

In the first photo, Stodden went for a bold low-angle close-up, nearly spilling out of her bikini top. A gold chain detailed the suit, while her tousled blonde hair framed her makeup-free face as she puckered up toward the camera.

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram
Then, she switched up the angles — giving fans a full look at her red racy swimwear. From the side, the T-back thong and cheeky bottoms were fully on display, showing off her figure from all sides.

In another shot, she turned all the way around, smiling while flashing her back tattoos and curvy backside.

courtney stodden marriage doug hutchison reflection
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

The media star recently opened up about her controversial marriage at 16.

Other pics showed off her toned abs as she casually held a can of alcoholic seltzer in one hand.

“Happy Mother’s Day weekend 💋 @cabocouture #bikiniseason #summervibes☀️,” she captioned the sultry post.

Naturally, her comments section lit up.

“Omg your body does not stop! Gorge. 😍🔥🔥🔥❤️,” one fan gushed.

“You are so beautiful ❤️. Every man's dream 💖,” another follower commented.

“Obsessed 🔥🔥🔥,” a third simply said.

“She’s the most beautiful woman on the planet!! 🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth claimed.

“A natural beauty..❤️🔥😍,” someone else wrote.

courtney stodden secret wedding jared safier
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden quietly married Jared Safier in 2024.

This post comes more than a year after Stodden revealed she suffered a miscarriage in March 2024 — her second, after another in 2016 while she was with actor Doug Hutchison.

Stodden has also opened up recently about her controversial 2011 marriage to Hutchison, who was 51 at the time, while she was just 16. The age difference sparked nationwide backlash.

Looking back, she admitted she was “naive” and “screaming for some kind of love.”

I was a child, he had power,” she said, recalling how most teens are just getting their driver’s licenses while she was walking down the aisle.

“I was a kid, getting ready to consummate a marriage with a man older than my father,” she added. “I thought I was. I was in love with what he groomed me into believing is true. And I was in love with feeling so happy, so special.”

“And, now in retrospect, I was never special,” she concluded.

stodden bikini instagram post fans react
Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram

The model looked hot in her skimpy bikini set.

Stodden also opened up about struggling with mental health during that time, revealing how dark things got.

“I had a suicide letter written,” she said through tears.

“I remember my last thought was ‘maybe I don’t deserve to be here when people that high up are telling me I don’t deserve to be,’” she added, referring to Chrissy Teigen’s hateful tweets and DMs to her in the past.

In 2020, at age 26, Stodden officially ended her marriage and filed for divorce.

“I'm officially divorced today 🦋,” she wrote via X at the time.

Fast forward to December 2024 when she and Jared Safier, 41, tied the knot in a spontaneous ceremony in Palm Springs.

It wasn’t originally planned, but with both families in town for Thanksgiving, the couple decided to just go for it.

“We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date,” she told Us Weekly. “We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, ‘This is the perfect time to do it.’”

