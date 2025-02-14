or
10 of the Cutest Valentine's Day Posts From Celebrities Over the Years

cutest valentines day posts from celebrities over the years
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram; @ericfuckingandre/Instagram

Celebrities have unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day each year. See some of their cutest posts!

By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Eric André

eric andre
Source: @ericfuckingandre/Instagram

Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski broke up shortly after they shared their risqué Valentine's Day snaps.

On Valentine's Day 2023, then-couple Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski left everyone speechless when he shared their naked photos together.

"💘💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘," André captioned the photoset, which showed the comedian on the couch with an emoji strategically placed to cover his private part.

The model, on the other hand, can be seen naked in the mirror as she took the steamy photos.

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum has been married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019.

Heidi Klum shared a sneak peek of her Valentine's Day celebration in 2022 on Instagram, uploading a snap of a table with a framed photo, large bouquet of red roses and a heart-shaped cake.

Hugh Jackman

hugh jackman
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman is now dating Sutton Foster.

In February 2022, Hugh Jackman — who is now dating Sutton Foster following his split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness — wished his followers a Happy Valentine's Day alongside a photo of himself and his two dogs.

Justin Timberlake

justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake got embroiled in a PDA scandal with his 'Palmer' costar Alisha Wainwright amid his marriage to Jessica Biel.

Following his PDA scandal with Alisha Wainwright, Justin Timberlake paid a tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel, by sharing a throwback photo of the pair on Valentine's Day 2020.

"It ain't hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!" the *NSYNC member captioned the photo they took on their first year together.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West is now married to Bianca Censori.

"Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much! 🥰," Kim Kardashian captioned a Valentine's Day 2019 photoset featuring her then-husband, Kanye West.

MORE ON:
Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus

miley cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced in January 2020 following their August 2019 separation.

In 2019, Miley Cyrus shared a meme of a risqué photo of herself from her Bangerz Tour alongside the text, "When it's valentine's day and bae says hi."

"Love you," she captioned the cheeky post and tagged Liam Hemsworth.

Nicole Kidman

nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban exchanged vows in June 2006.

Nicole Kidman referenced the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge! when she gushed about her husband, Keith Urban, on Valentine's Day in 2019.

"The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. 😉❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Russell Wilson

russell wilson
Source: @dangerusswilson/Instagram

Russell Wilson wed Ciara in 2016.

Russell Wilson set the bar high in his Valentine's Day post for his wife, Ciara, in 2019.

"My Reasons why you are my #GreatestLove @Ciara ❤️," the football quarterback captioned the clip.

In return, the "I Bet" singer also shared a sweet tribute that referenced her "Greatest Love" music video.

"It's only right that I join you all and shout out my greatest love too," she said, adding, "Bae, I just wanted to tell you I love you so much. I love how you are always there for me, how if my wig is tilted sideways, you're gonna help me tilt it right back. You always got my back, you're always there when I call.

Ciara continued, "You are the best partner in life I could ever hope for. I'll ride for you, I'd die for you, I love you so much. Happy Valentine's Day!"

Travis Barker

travis barker
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had a Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in April 2022 followed by a legal ceremony in California and another event in Italy in May 2022.

"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," Travis Barker captioned a Valentine's Day 2023 selfie with Kourtney Kardashian.

Vanessa Bryant

vanessa bryant
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Bryant regularly posts about Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna on special occasions.

On Valentine's Day 2023, Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, in a heartfelt post.

"Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo @kobebryant," she captioned the throwback photo. "Forever & Always."

