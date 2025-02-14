10 of the Cutest Valentine's Day Posts From Celebrities Over the Years
Eric André
On Valentine's Day 2023, then-couple Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski left everyone speechless when he shared their naked photos together.
"💘💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘," André captioned the photoset, which showed the comedian on the couch with an emoji strategically placed to cover his private part.
The model, on the other hand, can be seen naked in the mirror as she took the steamy photos.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum shared a sneak peek of her Valentine's Day celebration in 2022 on Instagram, uploading a snap of a table with a framed photo, large bouquet of red roses and a heart-shaped cake.
Hugh Jackman
In February 2022, Hugh Jackman — who is now dating Sutton Foster following his split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness — wished his followers a Happy Valentine's Day alongside a photo of himself and his two dogs.
Justin Timberlake
Following his PDA scandal with Alisha Wainwright, Justin Timberlake paid a tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel, by sharing a throwback photo of the pair on Valentine's Day 2020.
"It ain't hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!" the *NSYNC member captioned the photo they took on their first year together.
Kim Kardashian
"Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much! 🥰," Kim Kardashian captioned a Valentine's Day 2019 photoset featuring her then-husband, Kanye West.
Miley Cyrus
In 2019, Miley Cyrus shared a meme of a risqué photo of herself from her Bangerz Tour alongside the text, "When it's valentine's day and bae says hi."
"Love you," she captioned the cheeky post and tagged Liam Hemsworth.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman referenced the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge! when she gushed about her husband, Keith Urban, on Valentine's Day in 2019.
"The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. 😉❤️," she wrote in the caption.
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson set the bar high in his Valentine's Day post for his wife, Ciara, in 2019.
"My Reasons why you are my #GreatestLove @Ciara ❤️," the football quarterback captioned the clip.
In return, the "I Bet" singer also shared a sweet tribute that referenced her "Greatest Love" music video.
"It's only right that I join you all and shout out my greatest love too," she said, adding, "Bae, I just wanted to tell you I love you so much. I love how you are always there for me, how if my wig is tilted sideways, you're gonna help me tilt it right back. You always got my back, you're always there when I call.
Ciara continued, "You are the best partner in life I could ever hope for. I'll ride for you, I'd die for you, I love you so much. Happy Valentine's Day!"
Travis Barker
"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," Travis Barker captioned a Valentine's Day 2023 selfie with Kourtney Kardashian.
Vanessa Bryant
On Valentine's Day 2023, Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, in a heartfelt post.
"Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo @kobebryant," she captioned the throwback photo. "Forever & Always."