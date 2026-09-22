'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Says She Lost 127 Pounds — See Her Before and After Transformation

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Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller reportedly lost 127 pounds since her appearance on the hit reality TV show. Miller showcased her dramatic weight loss when she posted a video of herself on Instagram on her 61st birthday, which fell on Monday, September 21. She appeared in a wheelchair on stage, where she was seen holding a cake and blowing out a candle to mark her special day.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @WODECUADOR/INSTAGRAM AND @THEREALABBYLEE/INSTAGRAM Abby Lee Miller showcased her stunning appearance on her birthday.

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Inside Abby Lee Miller's Dramatic Weight Loss Journey

Source: MEGA; @JENNIFERLAURENDANCE/INSTAGRAM Abby Lee Miller claimed that her weight loss journey started when she was diagnosed with diabetes.

In an interview with People in 2015, Miller spoke about what spurred her weight loss journey over the years after she was diagnosed with diabetes. “I had to get a prescription refilled – lo and behold, there’s something different about that prescription in Australia,” she said. “I would take this medicine and within an hour, I was vomiting like I was in fourth grade and had the flu or like I had food poisoning. It was awful,” she remarked.

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Source: MEGA; @JENNIFERLAURENDANCE/INSTAGRAM Abby Lee Miller admitted that her diabetes medication killed her appetite which led to her losing weight.

“After I would throw up, I couldn’t even look at food for the rest of the day,” the reality TV star revealed. “So that is how I lost the weight. There’s no diet, there’s no exercise, there’s no this, there’s no that,” she added. Per the outlet, she dropped from a size 24 to size 16 at the time.

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Abby Lee Miller's Gastric Bypass Surgery and Prison Sentence Helped Her Lose Weight

Source: MEGA; @JENNIFERLAURENDANCE/INSTAGRAM Abby Lee Miller's gastric bypass surgery also contributed to her weight loss.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Miller also underwent a gastric bypass surgery in 2017, which contributed to her losing weight. Per the publication, the surgical procedure reduced her stomach by 80 percent. She reflected on it at the time, saying, “I think this is the right time.” “People are saying, ‘But your sentencing is coming up in a couple weeks!’ And that is true, and I’m really nervous about that, more than the surgery, but there’s no right time,” she added, referring to when she was sentenced to prison at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, Calif., after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2016.

Source: MEGA; @JENNIFERLAURENDANCE/INSTAGRAM Abby Lee Miller revealed that prison helped her to focus on herself and maintain a healthy lifestyle.