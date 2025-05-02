'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Alan Bersten Says His Castmates Are Like 'Family' After Emma Slater Kiss: 'I Feel Lucky'

Gushing over his 11-month old dog, whom he named after Channing Tatum's viral "my name is Jeff" line in 21 Jump Street, Bersten admits how "much joy" his pet brought the entire DWTS family during tour throughout the past four months while shedding light on his partnership with Cesar Dog Food for the brand's new microwavable Cesar Warm Bowls.

Bersten — who has yet to officially confirm his potential romance with Slater — references his costars Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov as he noted how the couple's daughter, Nikita, who turns 2 later this month, have become "best friends."