DaniLeigh Arrested For 3 Felony Count DUI Charges After Slamming Into Moped Driver, Blew Nearly Twice the Legal Limit
DaniLeigh was handcuffed by police after she was involved in a hit and run during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 30.
The "Easy" singer had been driving her car under the influence in Miami Beach, Fla., at the end of Memorial Day weekend when she struck a man on a moped, allegedly causing serious injuries to the victim.
DaBaby's ex and baby mama was seen cruising at a high speed while swerving in and out of lanes in the moments before the tragic incident, several witnesses stated in a police report obtained by a news publication.
At some point during her reckless driving, DaniLeigh reportedly slammed into the moped driver and dragged the motorized scooter for almost an entire block.
A bystander saw the emergency situation unfold and alerted a nearby officer, who then initiated a stop, according to the outlet.
The 28-year-old smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests conducted at the scene, the police report detailed.
DaniLeigh eventually took a Breathalyzer test, where she reportedly blew a 0.145 and 0.148 — both nearly twice the legal limit.
The "Cravin" rapper was arrested and brought into custody by law enforcement, it was reported. Upon arrival, DaniLeigh was charged with three counts of felony: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property.
The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Doctors determined the man had suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, cops explained.
During a recent exclusive interview with OK!, DaniLeigh admitted she "just moved to Miami" and was looking to "represent" her fellow Dominican American artists, as well as "the Latin culture and just go crazy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I feel like that's where those vibes are at. I need to just tap in. I always am on my R&B wave, but I do love to make that type of music too because it feels good to dance to. That stuff is classic," she told OK!.
DaniLeigh also revealed who she gets her inspiration from, the late legendary singer Prince.
"I was 18 when that happened to me," she explained of her work on his 2013 song "Breakfast Can Wait."
"I moved to L.A. when I was 16 to 'make it' and that happened to me early on. It really gave me the push and motivation to keep going because Prince saw something in me," she concluded.
TMZ reported DaniLeigh's arrest.