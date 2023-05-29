Danileigh Is Excited to Highlight Her Dominican Roots and 'Represent My Girls and Latin Culture'
DaniLeigh is ready to "catch a vibe" this summer by joining the lineup for Smirnoff Ice's Legends Tour alongside T-Pain and Shaggy. The multihyphenate is looking forward to celebrating R&B music all while enjoying the change in weather.
"It feels so nostalgic. That's why I was super excited to do this partnership with Smirnoff Ice cause they're bringing back that feel and classic myths and I don't know, who doesn't love T-Pain and who doesn't love Shaggy," DaniLeigh exclusively tells OK!. "I'm very excited to see them perform and be surrounded by this energy."
Although DaniLeigh has dominated the charts for years, she also helped to break the glass ceiling for Dominican Americans working in the English market. Historically, there has been a lack of representation within the music industry, but the "Tasty" singer is hoping to change that.
"There aren't a lot of Dominican American artists in the English genre at all," she explains. "There's Cardi B and me. It feels good to be able to represent for my girls and the Latin culture and just go crazy."
While the genre of reggaeton has gained popularity in the United States, the Caribbean sound can be heard in her projects made with Puerto Rican producer Tainy.
"I've done a record with Tainy and it was with his artist Kris Floyd — and it was dope. It was fun that it was on YouTube, but I definitely want to step back into it," the choreographer explains. "I just moved to Miami, and I feel like that's where those vibes are at. I need to just tap in. I always am on my R&B wave, but I do love to make that type of music too because it feels good to dance to. That stuff is classic."
- Apollonia Kotero Dishes On Her Fondest Memories From Filming 'Purple Rain,' Her New Podcast & Things Fans Might Not Know About Prince
- IRS & Comerica Bank Reach Agreement On The Worth Of Prince's Estate Nearly 6 Years After Singer's Death
- Sinéad O'Connor Slams Prince For 'Being A Violent Abuser Of Women,' Claims Late Singer Attacked Her At His Hollywood Home
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One of the biggest moments in DaniLeigh's journey to stardom is working with the late legend Prince. The triple threat recruited her to work on his 2013 song "Breakfast Can Wait," and their professional bond eventually developed into a genuine friendship.
"I was 18 when that happened to me," she explains. "I moved to L.A. when I was 16 to 'make it' and that happened to me early on. It really gave me the push and motivation to keep going because Prince saw something in me."