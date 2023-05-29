Danileigh Is Excited to Highlight Her Dominican Roots and 'Represent My Girls and Latin Culture'

Although DaniLeigh has dominated the charts for years, she also helped to break the glass ceiling for Dominican Americans working in the English market. Historically, there has been a lack of representation within the music industry, but the "Tasty" singer is hoping to change that.

"There aren't a lot of Dominican American artists in the English genre at all," she explains. "There's Cardi B and me. It feels good to be able to represent for my girls and the Latin culture and just go crazy."

While the genre of reggaeton has gained popularity in the United States, the Caribbean sound can be heard in her projects made with Puerto Rican producer Tainy.

"I've done a record with Tainy and it was with his artist Kris Floyd — and it was dope. It was fun that it was on YouTube, but I definitely want to step back into it," the choreographer explains. "I just moved to Miami, and I feel like that's where those vibes are at. I need to just tap in. I always am on my R&B wave, but I do love to make that type of music too because it feels good to dance to. That stuff is classic."