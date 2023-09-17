OK Magazine
Who Is Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips?

bijou phillips danny masterson pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 17 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to serve 30 years to life behind bars after being found guilty of raping two women in the 2000s — but who is his wife, Bijou Phillips?

celebrities who have been accused of being bullies
Source: mega

Bijou Phillips is the daughter of The Mamas and the Papas frontman John Phillips.

Bijou was born on April 1, 1980, to The Mamas and the Papas frontman John Phillips and South African singer Geneviève Waïte.

She got her first taste of the industry from a young age when she briefly modeled around the age of 13 years old. A few years later, she made the cover of Vogue Italia in 1995. Throughout her modeling career, she's appeared in many popular publications from Interview to Playboy.

bijou phillips danny masterson
Source: mega

Bijou met Danny Masterson in the mid 2000s and they dated several years before tying the knot in 2011.

Bijou's breakout acting role was in the 1999 flick Black and White. The following year, she played the role of Estrella Starr in Almost Famous.

She is notable for her comedic role as serial killer Lucy Carlyle on Raising Hope. She has also booked guest appearances on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Hawaii Five-O, as well as starring in Hostel Part II and Made for Each Other, which she acted in alongside her husband.

bjou phillips danny masterson
Source: mega

Bijou chose to stand by her husband's side despite his rape convictions.

Danny and Bijou reportedly first met in the mid '00s and tied the knot in 2011. Their only daughter, Fianna Francis Masterton, was born three years later in February 2014.

Throughout The Ranch star's trial, Bijou stood by her husband and reportedly let out a loud cry in the courtroom when he was found guilty of sexual assault this past May. Following the disgraced actor's conviction, the 43-year-old has been having a "difficult time," according to a source, but still "loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce."

Source: OK!

"It is a nightmare, but she will be on his side moving forward and continue to be present for their daughter," a separate source explained of Bijou's state of mine, adding that she is feeling more stress than she has ever felt before.

