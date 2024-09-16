'Jealous' Dave Grohl Accused Wife Jordyn Blum of 'Flirting' With Her 'Hot Tennis Coach' Before His Cheating Scandal Was Uncovered: Source
More info on Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum's struggles are coming to light in the wake of the rocker's confession that he fathered a baby with another woman.
According to an insider, the Foo Fighters star has always been "jealous" of the relationship she has with her "hot tennis coach" Christopher Crabb, whom she's been working with for years.
"They’ve had arguments about him, and Dave thinks they’ve flirted," the source told a news outlet. "Jordyn has told him he’s crazy to even think that. But Dave has persisted."
The outlet said Grohl's claims were likely his way of diminishing his own infidelity.
Crabb, 55, appears to be Grohl's instructor as well, as after the couple was spotted at Wimbledon over the summer, the tennis ace posted a photo of the duo alongside the caption, "So excited to see my students, Dave and Jordyn. They always look stylish on and off the tennis court."
The sports star has worked with other celebrities as well, including Hilary Duff.
As OK! reported, the musician, 55, announced earlier this month that he cheated on Blum, 46, and had "recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."
Though Grohl plans "to be a loving and supportive parent to" the baby, he's not giving up on his and Blum's romance.
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he stated. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Dave Grohl's Ex Jennifer Finch Defends His Character After Affair and Baby Drama, Reveals They're Still Friends
- Dave Grohl's Ex Tina Basich Claims He Cheated on Her 2 Decades Before He Admitted to Fathering a Child Out of Wedlock
- Dave Grohl Baby Mama Drama: Woman's Post Claiming She Gave Birth to Rocker's New Daughter Is Fake
Despite his words, one report claimed he hired a divorce lawyer before he made his infidelity public.
Blum has yet to speak out about the situation, with a separate insider claiming she's "getting major support from one of her besties, Kate Hudson."
"She was surprised and disgusted that at Dave’s age he’s still cheating on not only Jordyn, but their girls too," the source shared of Hudson's reaction to the drama.
Hudson, 45, has allegedly "told Jordyn she’s there for her 24/7 and not to hesitate to pick up the phone even if it’s for a good cry or if she needs her to come over for a hug and a heart to heart. Kate would stay with her in a heartbeat if she asked."
In the wake of the scandal, Grohl's ex Tina Basich's previous claim about his unfaithfulness resurfaced, as in the snowboarder's 2003 memoir, she admitted he two-timed her during their '90s romance.
On the other hand, his ex Jennifer Finch — who has toured with him recently with her band L7 — came to his defense, stating he's a good friend and a great dad.
Daily Mail reported on Grohl allegedly being jealous of Blum's relationship with her tennis coach.