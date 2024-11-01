Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Isn't Sure Their Relationship Is 'Repairable' After Rocker’s Shocking Affair: 'Her Marriage Is Broken'

The future of Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum's marriage is up in the air after the musician confessed to cheating on his wife and fathering a baby with another woman.

While the singer revealed he was trying to earn his family's "forgiveness" for his mistake, both Grohl and the actress have been seen without their wedding rings on over the past few weeks — but the mom-of-three has reportedly not made a final decision on whether she wants a divorce.