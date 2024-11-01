Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Isn't Sure Their Relationship Is 'Repairable' After Rocker’s Shocking Affair: 'Her Marriage Is Broken'
The future of Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum's marriage is up in the air after the musician confessed to cheating on his wife and fathering a baby with another woman.
While the singer revealed he was trying to earn his family's "forgiveness" for his mistake, both Grohl and the actress have been seen without their wedding rings on over the past few weeks — but the mom-of-three has reportedly not made a final decision on whether she wants a divorce.
"Jordyn doesn’t want to be impetuous or emotional about this," the source told a news outlet. "She doesn’t want to break up her family, but her marriage is broken and she’s not sure if it’s repairable."
While the insider added that part of Blum, 48, wants to try and make things work, she "doesn't trust" the Foo Fighters star, 55, after his tryst.
"Dave and Jordyn are stuck at an intersection," the insider said. "She’s just hoping the right decision will present itself in time."
Grohl aired out his confession via Instagram on September 10.
"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he explained. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
The identity of his mistress has not been revealed.
It's unclear if the couple had a prenup in place when they got hitched in 2003, but Blum could score a huge pay day either way, as a source spilled that she was offered a "multimillion dollar" deal from a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster to write a tell-all on their relationship.
If Blum accepts the offer, "she’ll tell how she's been holding the marriage together for the sake of their three daughters," the insider claimed.
"Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave," the source said.
"Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," the insider added. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."
An additional insider spilled that the dad-of-four has been trying to prove to Blum that he can become a better man.
"He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy. He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix," the source shared. "He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny, he has no freedom."
