Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Doing Nothing to Bridge the Gap' With the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are developing their own lives without the royal family, but sources think they're disinterested in finding a resolution.
The Sussexes distanced themselves from Harry's relatives, and royal expert Jennie Bond believes the duo isn't focused on reconnecting with King Charles, Prince William, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton.
"Whether they are deliberately trying to widen the divide is up for debate. What is certain is that they are doing nothing to bridge the gap," Bond told an outlet.
"Meghan apparently didn’t have time to come to the U.K. with Harry for the Wellchild Awards because she had to deal with the children, but then she stayed on after the Invictus Games to visit Eugenie in Portugal," she added.
Bond later claimed the only royal who is aware of the Sussexes' intentions is Princess Eugenie.
"They both need to take a look at themselves," she continued. "Perhaps only Eugenie knows if they have any inclination to mend the rift with the rest of the family. For the moment, though, there is absolutely no sign that they intend to do so."
OK! previously reported Bond sees their potential collaboration with the Kar-Jenner family as an indicator of where the Sussexes are professionally.
"They seem to have cut all ties with the royal family — except for Princess Eugenie — so it seems inevitable that they will now embrace lives as La La Land celebs," Bond said during a GB News appearance. "Personally I think it would be ludicrous and rather demeaning to appear in The Kardashians."
"I think they are better than that," she added.
Over the years, Harry and Meghan have stayed in contact with Eugenie despite their public feud with Harry's famous brood.
"For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes," Bond explained.
"[Beatrice and Eugenie are] still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal — even unintentionally," she continued.
Although commentators don't envision Meghan and Harry grabbing dinner with Charles and William anytime soon, an anonymous friend of the Sussexes claimed the duke hopes to replace Frogmore Cottage with a property in London to be closer to loved ones.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," a source told a publication.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the friend stated.
Bond spoke to OK! U.K.