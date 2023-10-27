Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Doing Nothing to Bridge the Gap' With the Royal Family

The Sussexes distanced themselves from Harry's relatives, and royal expert Jennie Bond believes the duo isn't focused on reconnecting with King Charles, Prince William, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton.

"Whether they are deliberately trying to widen the divide is up for debate. What is certain is that they are doing nothing to bridge the gap," Bond told an outlet.

"Meghan apparently didn’t have time to come to the U.K. with Harry for the Wellchild Awards because she had to deal with the children, but then she stayed on after the Invictus Games to visit Eugenie in Portugal," she added.