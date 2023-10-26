Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Not Royals' in the U.S., Perez Hilton Declares

Presenter Freddy Gray later mentioned the South Park clips that attempted to paint the royal rebels as hypocrites for demanding privacy while sharing their lives with the world.

"It is funny to me that they're so widely mocked. I mean, do you remember the South Park episode? I'm not sure they've ever recovered from that," Gray said.

"I think that marked the point where everybody sort of finally out loud was willing to say, yes, they are ridiculous," he noted. "Yes, we like laughing at them, and this sort of pretense that they were actually just a couple who were really struggling with something very real went away."

"So I think it's good that they're being mocked because they are absurd," he concluded.