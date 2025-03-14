Pamela Bach Died Without a Will, Late Actress and David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Files to Become Executor of Mom's Estate

Pamela Bach did not leave behind a will when she died by suicide at age 61 on Wednesday, March 5, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Roughly one week after the former Baywatch actress was found dead inside of her $2 million Hollywood Hills home, Pamela and her ex-husband David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor, 34, filed to become the executor of her late mom's estate, multiple reports revealed.