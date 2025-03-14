Pamela Bach Died Without a Will, Late Actress and David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Files to Become Executor of Mom's Estate
Pamela Bach did not leave behind a will when she died by suicide at age 61 on Wednesday, March 5, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Roughly one week after the former Baywatch actress was found dead inside of her $2 million Hollywood Hills home, Pamela and her ex-husband David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor, 34, filed to become the executor of her late mom's estate, multiple reports revealed.
According to court documents obtained by a news publication, Taylor submitted legal paperwork to become the administrator of Pamela's estate, citing her mother's values at $840,000.
Taylor is the eldest daughter of Pamela and David — who also welcomed a daughter named Hayley, 32, after tying the knot in 1989.
The former spouses marriage ended in 2006, when the Knight Rider actor filed to legally end their union due to irreconcilable differences.
Taylor — who welcomed her first child, a baby girl named London, with husband Madison Fiore in August 2024 — broke her silence on Pamela's tragic passing via social media on Wednesday, March 12.
"I’d do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a video montage featuring throwback photos of Taylor and her sister as little girls, as well as old pictures of their famous parents. "You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything."
"I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day. London will know how incredible you are & I promise I will protect Hayley forever," Taylor expressed. "Mama, I love you so much … the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again, my beautiful."
While Hayley has yet to post a formal tribute for her mom after Pamela's death, she subtly shared a photo of her parents from back in the day via her Instagram Story alongside a simple white heart emoji the night of March 5, when her mother was found deceased.
David released a statement on Thursday, March 6, confirming news of his ex-wife's loss of life.
"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," he wrote last week.
While Pamela seemed to be struggling with her mental health before committing suicide, the actress had wished for happiness and health in 2025 while ringing in the new year with a New Year's Eve post on December 31, 2024. This was the last upload she shared to her page before taking her own life.
