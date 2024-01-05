Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Have 'Never Seen Them So Happy' Amid Whirlwind Romance
A romance out of their wildest dreams!
According to a recent source, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind relationship has been going swimmingly — and those around the stars can’t help but approve!
"[They’re] closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match," the insider spilled of the lovers, who took their romance public in September 2023.
"They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time," the source continued.
Since they began their enchanting romance, the pop star and the Kanas City Chiefs tight end have been spotted spending a lot of time with each other’s broods and closest friends.
"Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue," they added.
As OK! previously reported, Swift has seemingly made a conscious effort to get close to those in Kelce’s life, as she befriended her fellow Chiefs WAGs (wives and girlfriends of high-profile athletes).
According to an insider who spoke with In Touch, the other WAGs were "pleasantly surprised by how down-to-earth Taylor is."
"She’s really made an effort to get to know them, which they appreciate," the source said of the Grammy winner, who has attended nine Chiefs games this season.
"The players’ wives were kind of starstruck at first, but now they’re all besties with her, especially Brittany Mahomes," they added of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ spouse. "It’s like Taylor was born to be a football wife."
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Talk Every Day' as Pop Star Has 'High Hopes' for Their Budding Romance: 'She's Very Happy'
- Taylor Swift 'Sees Long-Term Potential' With Boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'They Have the Next Few Months Completely Laid Out'
- Taylor Swift Is 'All in' With Travis Kelce: 'She’s a Total Romantic'
Amid Kelce’s busy game schedule and Swift’s demanding tour, the couple has tried to make the most out of the time they have together.
As the “All Too Well” singer gears up for the European leg of her Eras Tour, Kelce has apparently already planned trips for Swift’s breaks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He booked some very nice hotels suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," an insider told The Sun U.S. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."
"He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots," they noted.
ET reported on their families' support for their relationship.