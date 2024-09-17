David Schwimmer Reveals Late Costar Matthew Perry Was 'Reserved With Me' During Their 'Friends' Days
David Schwimmer was touched to find out that late Friends costar Matthew Perry secretly admired his physical comedy skills.
On the Tuesday, September 17, episode of the "Origins with Cush Jumbo" podcast, host Cush Jumbo told Schwimmer about her time working with Perry on The Good Fight.
"I’m recalling talking to him about how I knew you a little bit ... and I was talking to him about ... physical comedy and all this stuff and I was saying, 'Is David just someone who just does it? It just comes off of him?'" the British star, 38, shared.
"And he talks about how it’s not out of control at all, that you’re a linchpin person in a scene, that mostly people were always looking to you to know physically what direction things should go in. That without you being the pin, the other things don’t work," she continued. "Which I thought was very, very complimentary and probably very true."
The Emmy nominee, 57, admitted her story was "interesting" to him for many reasons, spilling, "That’s a huge compliment and I’m surprised to hear it because Matthew was reserved with me, he would not say that to me, but I appreciate that a lot."
Schwimmer explained he was one of the "few in the cast who had a rigorous theatre training and so in this way, in film or in anything that’s involving a stunt or anything physical, I think it’s gotta be finely, carefully, choreographed, and I would work and work and work on any physical comedy in a scene."
"I would meticulously structure and choreograph it," he admitted, "not only so that I never hurt myself or hurt anyone else but so I could repeat it many, many, many times, so I think that’s what maybe he’s referring to."
"I think that is," agreed Cush.
Schwimmer worked with Perry — who died in October 2023 at age 54 from the acute effects of ketamine — on the hit comedy series from 1994 to 2004.
As OK! reported, the iconic cast released a group statement after his death, though they each shared individual messages as well.
"Matty, thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery," the dad-of-one wrote in his Instagram tribute. "You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."
Schwimmer and his costars came together at Perry's funeral on November 3.