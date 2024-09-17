David Schwimmer Reveals Late Costar Matthew Perry Was 'Reserved With Me' During Their 'Friends' Days

"I’m recalling talking to him about how I knew you a little bit ... and I was talking to him about ... physical comedy and all this stuff and I was saying, 'Is David just someone who just does it? It just comes off of him?'" the British star, 38, shared.

"And he talks about how it’s not out of control at all, that you’re a linchpin person in a scene, that mostly people were always looking to you to know physically what direction things should go in. That without you being the pin, the other things don’t work," she continued. "Which I thought was very, very complimentary and probably very true."