Dean McDermott Gushes Over Estranged Wife Tori Spelling for 'Supporting' His Sobriety Journey: 'She's an Incredible Woman'

"She just wants me to be happy — bottom line — she’s such an incredible woman that way," the Canadian star, 57, gushed of Spelling, 50, whom he married in 2006.

He also called the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum "one of the most generous, caring and emphatic people."

"She wants the best for everybody," he noted. "Sometimes at the expense of her happiness, which is which is not good as we know. But that’s the kind of person she is."