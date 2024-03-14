Dean McDermott Gushes Over Estranged Wife Tori Spelling for 'Supporting' His Sobriety Journey: 'She's an Incredible Woman'
Though Dean McDermott admitted his substance abuse was the catalyst of his split from estranged wife Tori Spelling, he revealed she's been his rock throughout his sobriety journey.
"Tori has always been my biggest supporter, my biggest fan," he said of the actress, whom he separated from in June 2023.
"She just wants me to be happy — bottom line — she’s such an incredible woman that way," the Canadian star, 57, gushed of Spelling, 50, whom he married in 2006.
He also called the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum "one of the most generous, caring and emphatic people."
"She wants the best for everybody," he noted. "Sometimes at the expense of her happiness, which is which is not good as we know. But that’s the kind of person she is."
Needless to say, the Due South actor also credited rehab for his physical and mental health.
"I am clean and sober," he proudly shared. "I got to a place where I finally surrendered and admitted that I needed help."
"The way I was running my life, the way I was running the show was not right. Not good for anybody — myself, my family and Tori," he confessed of his excessive drinking. "It was a horrible way to live. So I finally surrendered and asked for help, and I got it."
Despite McDermott raving over his ex, it doesn't seem the two will be calling off their split, as he's still dating Lily Calo.
"She’s a great support for me," he said of his girlfriend, whom he first sparked romance rumors with in October 2023. "We check in with each other every day and keep each other accountable."
"She just really is a great — great help to me," he spilled.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed last month that the lovebirds are now living together.
"Dean’s saying he and Lily are in love and ready for the next step," the source told a news outlet. "She’s been amazingly supportive of his journey to sobriety, and they’re spending so much time together, it just made sense for him to move in."
A separate insider claimed Spelling was a "little surprised" her estranged husband moved on so fast, but one source said they were pals before things got romantic.
"Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project," the source explained. "They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship."
