Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Not Even Thinking About Wedding Planning Yet After Proposal: 'It Won’t Be Traditional'
Only a few weeks after Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes got engaged, the two are still soaking in this special time together — and barely thinking about what the wedding will look like.
“But one thing’s for sure, it won’t be traditional. They’re both creative people and the ceremony will reflect that," one insider dished about the lovebirds, who have been publicly dating since 2022.
After some heartbreaks, the singer, 31, who was previously engaged to Max Ehrich and dated Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama, seems like she finally found her perfect match.
“Demi is so happy and in love that friends can’t help but be happy for them,” the source shared. “Jordan is a breath of fresh air.”
“Friends are saying this is the healthiest relationship Demi has ever been in,” added the source.
As OK! previously reported, Lutes got down on one knee on Saturday, December 16, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Lutes presented the Disney Channel alum with a bespoke pear-shape diamond ring. After a "personal and intimate" proposal, the duo went to one of her favorite L.A. restaurants to ring in the happy occasion with both of their families.
“Jordan knew what Demi wanted in an engagement ring,” an insider revealed. “He sketched it out with Demi’s input and had it made. It’s more beautiful than either could even imagine.”
The two crossed paths in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song "Substance."
"We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt," Lovato said during an interview in July.
She later hinted that a proposal was imminent.
“I’m in an amazing relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we’re growing together and it feels so healthy,” the actress said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on September 11. “We actually met in the studio. So he’s an artist, but he’s also a songwriter. He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him. I like texted my friends on the side and was like, ‘He’s so hot!'”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the source.