Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jutes Promises to 'Spend the Rest of' His Life 'Protecting' Her in Sweet Birthday Tribute: Photos

"Happy birthday to my best friend. You're [obviously] the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. But more importantly you’re weird [as f---] and you make me cry laughing," Jutes — who's real name is Jordan Lutes — expressed one year after revealing his relationship with Lovato to the public in August 2022.

"Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago. I didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met you," the "Too Easy" musician gushed about his love, who goes by both she/her and they/them pronouns.