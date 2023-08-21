Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jutes Promises to 'Spend the Rest of' His Life 'Protecting' Her in Sweet Birthday Tribute: Photos
Demi Lovato's boyfriend, Jutes, is pulling at everyone's heartstrings!
The "Heart Attack" singer's precious beau uploaded a series of sweet photos and a loving message for his girlfriend in celebration of Lovato's 31st birthday on Sunday, August 20.
"Happy birthday to my best friend. You're [obviously] the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. But more importantly you’re weird [as f---] and you make me cry laughing," Jutes — who's real name is Jordan Lutes — expressed one year after revealing his relationship with Lovato to the public in August 2022.
"Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago. I didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met you," the "Too Easy" musician gushed about his love, who goes by both she/her and they/them pronouns.
"But now that I do, I’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting you and doing whatever I can to squeeze another smile [and] belly laugh outta you. I couldn’t be more proud to call you my baby. Hope you have the best bday ever 🖤😘 I love you," Jutes concluded.
The birthday girl was left in awe over her boyfriend after reading the heartwarming message, as she joined numerous fans in the comments section to express her feelings.
"Oh my god.. BABY!!! This is the sweetest f------ caption!! You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you," Lovato admitted. "Thank you for making this day so special, for being the best boyfriend in the universe and for making my dreams come true by falling in love with the perfect human and finding my soulmate."
"I am so beyond lucky to have you. Thank you baby. I love you. 🖤🖤🖤," the "Cool for the Summer" vocalist concluded.
Lovato's love story with Jutes began when their careers crossed paths at a recording studio — where the "La La Land" singer had been working on her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck.