Scout Willis Shows Off Her Behind While Wearing Only Underwear and Crop Top in Risqué Shoot: Photos

The brunette beauty has been taught to love herself and her body by her mother, Demi Moore. Scout recently praised the Hollywood icon, 62, for tackling aging and beauty standards in her new film The Substance.

"My genuine takeaway from [The Substance] was how impressed I was with my mom and her courage to be as raw as she was and outside of the message of the film,” Scout explained in a recent interview about the movie. “It was her willingness to be in the harsh light, bearing her body of these moments of deep vulnerability.”