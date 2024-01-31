Demi Moore Urges Families of Dementia Patients to 'Let Go' and Be 'Present' as Ex Bruce Willis Struggles With the Heartbreaking Disease
Demi Moore gave some sage advice for those who have a family member struggling with dementia.
The mother-of-three — who was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000 — discussed her ex’s heartbreaking disease with Andy Cohen during a recent SiriusXM Town Hall.
“I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at,” she advised broods dealing with the condition.
“When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think, or even who you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are — not all that they’re not,” she explained.
Cohen then praised the star for her “beautiful” response on the difficult subject.
Moore’s remarks came after the Willis clan revealed the movie star’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis almost one year ago.
Along with the actress’ support, the “Die Hard” alum’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, has been very vocal about advocating for the devastating condition.
The 45-year-old — who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce, 68 — has documented her experience taking care of her husband during this time on social media.
Additionally, she has discussed the situation with many outlets in hopes of raising awareness for the disorder.
"I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't," she said in a November 2023 article.
"When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern," she added.
Emma continued: "I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood. I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family's same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs."
"It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves," she penned.
"Hope is everything. I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed," the brunette beauty explained. "I understand this disease more now, and I'm now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose — admittedly one I never would have gone looking for — using the spotlight to help and empower others."