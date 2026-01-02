or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Faces Grim Future as His Mom Launches GoFundMe to Prevent Him From Being Homeless

photo of denise richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: mega

Denise Richards' ex-husband could be living on the streets.

Jan. 2 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of Denise Richards, is facing potential homelessness after the former couple was evicted from their Calabasas, Calif., home due to unpaid rent.

As such, the former holistic healer's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of $110,000. It has only raised just over $1,300 so far.

Titled, "Please Help My Son Aaron — A Grandmother’s Cry for Justice," it claims the family was allegedly "brought in to hold a collapsing home together" and now have nothing.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Am a Mother and Grandmother Begging the Public for Help'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Aaron Phypers' family launched a GoFund Me fundraiser as they face homelessness.
Source: GoFund Me

Aaron Phypers' family launched a GoFund Me fundraiser as they face homelessness.

Written by his mother, Patricia Phypers, the fundraiser reads, "I am a mother and a grandmother begging the public for help. My son, Aaron Phypers, has been destroyed by false allegations, Hollywood power and a system determined to silence him."

It goes on to allege that Aaron's 83-year-old parents, as well as his brother, Brett, were forced to take on "endless responsibilities" caring for Denise's 36 dogs and five cats.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers' Family Could Be On the Streets

image of 'Our utilities are being shut off. My pension is gone. We are out of options,' Patricia Phypers wrote.
Source: mega

'Our utilities are being shut off. My pension is gone. We are out of options,' Patricia Phypers wrote.

The GoFundMe continues, "Now my son — the man who carried this entire household — has been cut off, slandered, starved, wrongfully arrested and left with nothing."

"No income. No home. No ability to fight back," she penned, before noting just how dire their situation has become. "Our utilities are being shut off. My pension is gone. We are out of options."

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers Doesn't Have 'a Dime' to His Name

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were married for nearly six years.
Source: mega

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were married for nearly six years.

A source close to the family told an outlet that Aaron, who appeared alongside Denise on Seasons 9 and 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is unemployed and penniless after shutting down his Quantum 360 Club wellness business a year ago.

"He has no money. He hasn't had a dime," the insider revealed, sharing that he apparently hasn't been able to find new employment because he can't "access to the proper documentation he needs."

Per the same outlet, Aaron, 53, is banking on being able to recover any funds he and his family feel they are owed at a court hearing on January 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers Described His Former Marital Home as a 'Hoarder House'

image of In September 2025, Aaron Phypers and his family gave a tour of the trashed mansion they were living in.
Source: Inside Edition

In September 2025, Aaron Phypers and his family gave a tour of the trashed mansion they were living in.

Aaron filed for divorce in July 2025 after nearly six years of marriage, and in September, gave a televised tour of the trashed home he'd been living in with his immediate family.

Aaron alleged the actress, 54, abandoned her dogs and turned the home into what he described as a "hoarder house" before fleeing the property.

The Wild Things star claimed she hadn't lived in the home for two years, but moved her belongings and dogs out of the house that same month.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Was Granted a Restraining Order Months Ago

image of Denise Richards alleged her estranged husband 'almost killed' her on many occasions.
Source: mega

Denise Richards alleged her estranged husband 'almost killed' her on many occasions.

This new report comes shortly after Denise was granted a five-year restraining order against Aaron in November.

The actress claimed he frequently choked, slapped and threatened her life throughout their relationship — even saying in court a month prior, "He’s almost killed me so many d--- times."

In addition to being prohibited from contacting his ex, Aaron was ordered to return Denise's laptop as the Melrose Place alum previously alleged he stole naked photos of her.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.