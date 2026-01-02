Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Faces Grim Future as His Mom Launches GoFundMe to Prevent Him From Being Homeless

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of Denise Richards, is facing potential homelessness after the former couple was evicted from their Calabasas, Calif., home due to unpaid rent. As such, the former holistic healer's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of $110,000. It has only raised just over $1,300 so far. Titled, "Please Help My Son Aaron — A Grandmother’s Cry for Justice," it claims the family was allegedly "brought in to hold a collapsing home together" and now have nothing.

'I Am a Mother and Grandmother Begging the Public for Help'

Source: GoFund Me Aaron Phypers' family launched a GoFund Me fundraiser as they face homelessness.

Written by his mother, Patricia Phypers, the fundraiser reads, "I am a mother and a grandmother begging the public for help. My son, Aaron Phypers, has been destroyed by false allegations, Hollywood power and a system determined to silence him." It goes on to allege that Aaron's 83-year-old parents, as well as his brother, Brett, were forced to take on "endless responsibilities" caring for Denise's 36 dogs and five cats.

Aaron Phypers' Family Could Be On the Streets

Source: mega 'Our utilities are being shut off. My pension is gone. We are out of options,' Patricia Phypers wrote.

The GoFundMe continues, "Now my son — the man who carried this entire household — has been cut off, slandered, starved, wrongfully arrested and left with nothing." "No income. No home. No ability to fight back," she penned, before noting just how dire their situation has become. "Our utilities are being shut off. My pension is gone. We are out of options."

Aaron Phypers Doesn't Have 'a Dime' to His Name

Source: mega Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were married for nearly six years.

A source close to the family told an outlet that Aaron, who appeared alongside Denise on Seasons 9 and 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is unemployed and penniless after shutting down his Quantum 360 Club wellness business a year ago. "He has no money. He hasn't had a dime," the insider revealed, sharing that he apparently hasn't been able to find new employment because he can't "access to the proper documentation he needs." Per the same outlet, Aaron, 53, is banking on being able to recover any funds he and his family feel they are owed at a court hearing on January 7.

Aaron Phypers Described His Former Marital Home as a 'Hoarder House'

Source: Inside Edition In September 2025, Aaron Phypers and his family gave a tour of the trashed mansion they were living in.

Aaron filed for divorce in July 2025 after nearly six years of marriage, and in September, gave a televised tour of the trashed home he'd been living in with his immediate family. Aaron alleged the actress, 54, abandoned her dogs and turned the home into what he described as a "hoarder house" before fleeing the property. The Wild Things star claimed she hadn't lived in the home for two years, but moved her belongings and dogs out of the house that same month.

Denise Richards Was Granted a Restraining Order Months Ago

Source: mega Denise Richards alleged her estranged husband 'almost killed' her on many occasions.