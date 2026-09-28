Denise Richards Recreates Iconic 'Wild Things' Pool Scene in Seductive New Photoshoot

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Denise Richards brought back one of her most recognizable movie looks. The actress, 55, revisited her 1998 film Wild Things with a new seductive photoshoot inspired by its famous pool scene. Makeup artist Pamela Brogardi gave fans a look at the shoot on Friday, September 25, via Instagram, writing, "Sneak peek from today’s shoot." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was seen in a pool with her long hair submerged before slicking it back. In another shot, she posed in a black swimsuit and lacy black robe, with her hands resting near her neck.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @GLAMBYPAMELAB/INSTAGRAM Denise Richards recreated the pool-inspired look from her 'Wild Things' era.

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Denise Richards Revisited Her 'Wild Things' Era

Source: MEGA Denise Richards previously starred in the '90s thriller 'Wild Things' alongside Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon and Kevin Bacon.

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Denise Richards Opened Up About Filming

Source: MEGA Denise Richards reflected on filming 'Wild Things' during a 2022 interview.

Years after the movie's release, Richards looked back at the experience during a 2022 interview. "It was the first time I had filmed anything like that, so I was obviously extremely nervous," she stated. "There are a couple of scenes that are very risque. There’s a lot of choreography of figuring out who’s going where, so it’s not as s--- as people think," she said.

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Source: MEGA Denise Richards explained that the filming process differed from how the scenes appeared on screen.

The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress noted that the final result looked different from being on set. "I’m sure people must think that behind the scenes it’s very exciting, but it’s not. But I’m glad it comes off that s--- in the movie," she explained.

Denise Richards Kept the Film From Her Daughters

Source: MEGA Denise Richards spoke about keeping 'Wild Things' away from her daughters when they were younger.