or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Denise Richards Recreates Iconic 'Wild Things' Pool Scene in Seductive New Photoshoot

Split photo of Denise Richards
Source: @GLAMBYPAMELAB/INSTAGRAM ; MEGA

Denise Richards recreated her 'Wild Things' look in a new photoshoot.

Profile Image

Sept. 28 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards brought back one of her most recognizable movie looks.

The actress, 55, revisited her 1998 film Wild Things with a new seductive photoshoot inspired by its famous pool scene.

Makeup artist Pamela Brogardi gave fans a look at the shoot on Friday, September 25, via Instagram, writing, "Sneak peek from today’s shoot."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was seen in a pool with her long hair submerged before slicking it back. In another shot, she posed in a black swimsuit and lacy black robe, with her hands resting near her neck.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @GLAMBYPAMELAB/INSTAGRAM

Denise Richards recreated the pool-inspired look from her 'Wild Things' era.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Revisited Her 'Wild Things' Era

Image of Denise Richards previously starred in the '90s thriller 'Wild Things' alongside Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon and Kevin Bacon.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards previously starred in the '90s thriller 'Wild Things' alongside Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon and Kevin Bacon.

The new images brought attention back to Richards' role in the '90s thriller, which also starred Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon and Kevin Bacon.

Richards and Campbell portrayed high school students who accused their guidance counselor, played by Dillon, of r---. Bacon starred as a corrupt police officer who investigated the allegations.

The movie became known for its provocative storyline and pool sequence featuring the two actresses. Its promotional poster also showed the two coming out of the water with wet hair alongside Dillon and Bacon.

Wild Things received mixed reviews at first but performed well commercially.

The story continued with Wild Things 2 in 2004, Wild Things: Diamonds in the Rough in 2005 and Wild Things: Foursome in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Opened Up About Filming

image of Denise Richards reflected on filming 'Wild Things' during a 2022 interview.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards reflected on filming 'Wild Things' during a 2022 interview.

Years after the movie's release, Richards looked back at the experience during a 2022 interview.

"It was the first time I had filmed anything like that, so I was obviously extremely nervous," she stated.

"There are a couple of scenes that are very risque. There’s a lot of choreography of figuring out who’s going where, so it’s not as s--- as people think," she said.

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Denise Richards explained that the filming process differed from how the scenes appeared on screen.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards explained that the filming process differed from how the scenes appeared on screen.

The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress noted that the final result looked different from being on set.

"I’m sure people must think that behind the scenes it’s very exciting, but it’s not. But I’m glad it comes off that s--- in the movie," she explained.

Denise Richards Kept the Film From Her Daughters

Image of Denise Richards spoke about keeping 'Wild Things' away from her daughters when they were younger.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards spoke about keeping 'Wild Things' away from her daughters when they were younger.

The World Is Not Enough star also previously discussed how she approached the movie with her daughters as they grew up.

During a 2019 interview with Yahoo Lifestyle Australia, she said she did not let them watch Wild Things because she considered the film inappropriate for their age.

"I definitely did not give them a copy," she said. "I told them, ‘I don’t want you guys watching this’ because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked."

"It’s weird for them to see their mom in something that’s s--- or different," she added. "I think it would be very rude for me if it were my parents."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.