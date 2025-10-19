Dripping and Sizzling! 12 Celebrities Who Slayed the Wet-Hair Look

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio wore a tiny bikini in the since-deleted post.

In a since-deleted January 2024 post, Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her sleek, wet hair as she transformed into an "ocean girl." She left little to the imagination by posing in a tiny black bikini that complemented her oversized sunglasses.

Dixie D'Amelio

Source: @dixiedamelio/Instagram Dixie D'Amelio shared a health update in the post.

Dixie D'Amelio stunned fans as she embraced the wet-hair trend during a beach escape in Sydney, Australia. She sported a colorful two-piece bikini that barely covered her assets, presenting the perfect summer look. "i appreciate all concerns for my health and weight, have been dealing with an auto immune disease that causes weight fluctuations, all i wanna say for now, have a great day🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻," she captioned the post.

Dua Lipa

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa rocked a printed bikini for the getaway.

During a sun-soaked beach getaway on July 5, Dua Lipa looked "Hotter Than H---" in a leopard-print bikini while posing on a wooden deck. She complemented the sultry, wet-hair vibe with gold cuff bracelets. "Somethings in the water," she wrote.

Eva Longoria

Source: @evalongoria/Instagram Eva Longoria showcased her flawless figure in the update.

Hailey Bieber

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber welcomed her first child in August 2024.

In a May 2023 photoset, Hailey Bieber posed seductively while showcasing her fresh-from-the-ocean hairstyle. She teased fans by highlighting her white shirt that exposed her red bikini top. She shared, "all I know is, I'm about to have the best summer of my life.🥛."

Kim Kardashian

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian uploaded blurry photos from her beach outing.

Kim Kardashian turned up the heat with her sleek wet-hair moment at a beach in February. She put her famous figure on full display in a dark-patterned, triangle-style bikini top.

Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner previously revealed the exact details of her b--- job.

Kylie Jenner nearly popped out of her navy, studded bikini during a May vacation.

Maluma

Source: @maluma/Instagram Maluma bared it all during a pool day.

Maluma ditched everything in an eye-popping update from a March 2023 pool getaway in Miami, Fla.

Nicole Scherzinger

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger often blesses fans with bikini photos on Instagram.

Noah Beck

Source: @noahbeck/Instagram Noah Beck previously sparked dating rumors with Lola Tung.

Noah Beck joined the wet locks trend, candidly posing for the camera in a September 2024 snap. He captioned the update, "always up for an adventure."

Stassie Karanikolaou

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou fills her Instagram page with sizzling bikini photos.

In July, Stassie Karanikolaou channeled her inner s--- mermaid while posing in a cave. She made jaws drop in a light blue bikini that barely contained her figure.

Vanessa Hudgens

Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram Vanessa Hudgens officially became a first-time mom in July 2024.