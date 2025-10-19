Dripping and Sizzling! 12 Celebrities Who Slayed the Wet-Hair Look
Oct. 19 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Alessandra Ambrosio
In a since-deleted January 2024 post, Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her sleek, wet hair as she transformed into an "ocean girl." She left little to the imagination by posing in a tiny black bikini that complemented her oversized sunglasses.
Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio stunned fans as she embraced the wet-hair trend during a beach escape in Sydney, Australia. She sported a colorful two-piece bikini that barely covered her assets, presenting the perfect summer look.
"i appreciate all concerns for my health and weight, have been dealing with an auto immune disease that causes weight fluctuations, all i wanna say for now, have a great day🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻," she captioned the post.
Dua Lipa
During a sun-soaked beach getaway on July 5, Dua Lipa looked "Hotter Than H---" in a leopard-print bikini while posing on a wooden deck. She complemented the sultry, wet-hair vibe with gold cuff bracelets.
"Somethings in the water," she wrote.
Eva Longoria
"Sunday Funday🌞🌴," Eva Longoria captioned the upload in August 2023, featuring herself in a green, two-piece string bikini with her hair slicked back.
Hailey Bieber
In a May 2023 photoset, Hailey Bieber posed seductively while showcasing her fresh-from-the-ocean hairstyle. She teased fans by highlighting her white shirt that exposed her red bikini top.
She shared, "all I know is, I'm about to have the best summer of my life.🥛."
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian turned up the heat with her sleek wet-hair moment at a beach in February. She put her famous figure on full display in a dark-patterned, triangle-style bikini top.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner nearly popped out of her navy, studded bikini during a May vacation.
Maluma
Maluma ditched everything in an eye-popping update from a March 2023 pool getaway in Miami, Fla.
Nicole Scherzinger
In May, Nicole Scherzinger slayed her wet-hair look while posing on the beach in a strapless bikini top and matching side-tie bottoms.
"This is what we work so hard for … ☀️🏝️🧡," the former Pussycat Dolls member shared.
Noah Beck
Noah Beck joined the wet locks trend, candidly posing for the camera in a September 2024 snap.
He captioned the update, "always up for an adventure."
Stassie Karanikolaou
In July, Stassie Karanikolaou channeled her inner s--- mermaid while posing in a cave. She made jaws drop in a light blue bikini that barely contained her figure.
Vanessa Hudgens
During a trip to the Philippines, Vanessa Hudgens nailed her wet-hair look and dark patterned bikini while relaxing in the clear waters.