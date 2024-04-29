OK Magazine
Donald Trump Shares Bizarre QAnon Video Bragging About World Leaders Who Have 'Submitted' to Him

donald trump bizarre qanon video world leaders submittedpp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday, April 28, to share a lengthy QAnon video that proclaimed the world was "witnessing the destruction of the old guard."

The clip showed images of the 77-year-old visiting other countries and speaking with various world leaders as captions over the video declared they have allegedly "submitted" to Trump's authority.

donald trump bizarre qanon video world leaders submitted
Source: mega

Donald Trump shared a QAnon video to Truth Social.

Among countries mentioned were Saudi Arabia, Israel, Japan, North Korea, China, Vietnam, India, Brazil, Canada, Argentina, Russia and Germany. It also claimed the Vatican, the European Union, NATO, The Queen, King Charles and "the swamp" had all "submitted" to the controversial politician.

Later in the clip, it referred to Trump as "the people's president" and promised "the best is yet to come."

donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

The video claimed various nations 'submitted' to Donald Trump.

Trump critics flooded social media to slam the former POTUS' decision to post the highly controversial video.

"So let me get this straight. Everyone submitted because they let him visit?" one user penned to X, formerly known as Twitter. "If that’s the case, there have been a lot of countries that have submitted to me as well!"

A second person wrote, "Wtf did I just watch!?" and a third chimed in, "What a self-congratulatory, completely ridiculous video."

donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges. He was hit with a total of 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions, as well as several civil suits.

Despite his snowballing legal woes, the ex-prez repeatedly claimed he was innocent of all charges and alleged the cases were orchestrated by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with the 2024 election.

donald trump lawyer president order assassination rival immunity
Source: mega

Donald Trump faces 91 felony counts.

Trump has since lobbied for presidents to be given full immunity from criminal charges, claiming that the White House would be powerless without it.

"You can't stop police from doing the job of strong and effective crime prevention because you want to guard against the occasional rogue cop or bad apple," he said on Truth Social. "Sometimes, you just have to live with 'great but slightly imperfect.'"

Source: OK!

Earlier this month, Trump yet again ranted on social media that lack of immunity would "be the end" of the country.

"If a President doesn’t have IMMUNITY, he/she will be nothing more than a 'Ceremonial' President, rarely having the courage to do what has to be done for our Country," he added.

