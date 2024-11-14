Denzel Washington Reveals 'Gladiator II' Cut Scene of Actor Kissing a Man 'Full on the Lips': 'They Got Chicken'
Denzel Washington has come clean about a scene that didn't make the final cut in Gladiator II.
Ahead of the movie's release in the U.S. on Friday, November 22, Washington — who stars as Roman powerbroker Macrinus — candidly confessed during a recent interview that there was scrapped footage of his character kissing a man.
While speaking with a news publication, Washington was asked, "how gay is the Roman empire?" as the Gladiator II script touches upon Macrinus' past relationships with other men.
"I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken," The Equalizer star, 69, revealed. "I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later. It’s Gladiator. It’s the kiss of death."
This wasn't the only scene of two men kissing that didn't make the final cut of Gladiator II.
During an interview with a different news outlet last month, Washington's costar Paul Mescal — who plays Lucius in the film — said he gave Pedro Pascal's character, Marcus Acacius, a smooch during one go around of filming, but it ultimately wasn't kept as part of the finished product.
"There was a moment when we were rehearsing my fight scene with Pedro, and I had an idea towards the end of the scene to kiss Pedro on the forehead," Mescal explained of the film, directed by Ridley Scott.
"I did it in one of the takes, and then we’re getting the radio messages back to Ridley and I was like, ‘Ridley: Kiss on the forehead, did you like it? Yay or nay?’ There was radio silence for a second. His radio crackles back and goes 'I'm afraid I did,'" the Normal People actor recalled.
Gladiator II is among a special list of films Washington has worked on as he approaches retirement.
"For me it’s about the filmmakers," he shared during a guest appearance on Australia's Today show. "Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done."
Washington highly praised Scott's directorial talents earlier this year, telling Empire magazine: "I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley."
The award-winning actor continued: "We had a great go-round the first go-round and here we are. He’s engaged. He’s excited about life and his next film. He’s an inspiration. We should all want to feel like that at 86."
