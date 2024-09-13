'Sick in the Head': Donald Trump's 'Mental Decline' Exposed in New Video Highlighting How He's Changed in the Last 8 Years

CNN host Abby Phillip opened her show on Thursday, September 12, by showcasing the differences between Trump when he ran for president in 2016 and where he is now in 2024.

She asked her viewers, "Is there a double standard over the mental acuity of Donald Trump?"

"After months of hitting President Biden’s fitness, Trump is now under scrutiny for his rambling at rallies and at that debate that we all just witnessed this week," Phillips continued. "We compared his debate answers back in 2016 to the ones that he gave this week after the very first question on the issue of immigration that is right there in his wheelhouse. As you’ll see, he veers off topic several times."