'Sick in the Head': Donald Trump's 'Mental Decline' Exposed in New Video Highlighting How He's Changed in the Last 8 Years
Former President Donald Trump's recent comments and lackluster performance at the recent presidential debate have led many voters to question if the New York businessman is mentally stable enough to be president.
CNN host Abby Phillip opened her show on Thursday, September 12, by showcasing the differences between Trump when he ran for president in 2016 and where he is now in 2024.
She asked her viewers, "Is there a double standard over the mental acuity of Donald Trump?"
"After months of hitting President Biden’s fitness, Trump is now under scrutiny for his rambling at rallies and at that debate that we all just witnessed this week," Phillips continued. "We compared his debate answers back in 2016 to the ones that he gave this week after the very first question on the issue of immigration that is right there in his wheelhouse. As you’ll see, he veers off topic several times."
Several of Trump's loudest critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the clips from Phillip's segment and question whether or not the ex-prez is mentally fit to lead the country.
One user quote tweeted the CNN clip and wrote, "The mental decline over eight years is right here in front of us. He’s sick in the head and shouldn’t be allowed near the Oval Office."
Another X user commented, "Back in 2016, he had supporters because he had some ideas that appealed to people. Now, Trump has supporters because they are in a cult. They love the hate he brings, or at least they tolerate it and look past it."
A third person wrote, "He needs to be placed in a padded cell now."
The clip Phillips aired showed how Trump argued that the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policy could “end up” starting “World War III.”
Another clip showed Trump repeating the claim that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are “eating the pets of the people that live there” as a way to attack Harris’ immigration record. In 2016, he discussed a more coherent plan to “shore up the border.”
"You can definitely see such a clear difference. I mean, immigration is the issue for Donald Trump," the CNN host reiterated. "It’s been that way for almost a decade now. But there was a weird clarity in 2016 that was completely absent this week."
She went on to compare Trump's mental decline to that of President Joe Biden.
Ryan Girdusky, the founder of the 1776 Project PAC and former staffer for Senator J.D. Vance, responded to Phillip's segment and argued that comparing Trump to Biden was unfair and “not even close to the exact same comparison.”
"There are signs of aging, as there is with everybody, but I don’t think it is clearly not at the level that Joe Biden was during his debate where he said he defeated Medicaid," he countered.